Potential dream season veers off course for state football in Iowa

LUBBOCK, Texas Iowa State lost on a 62-yard field goal on Saturday afternoon.

AN last play 62-yard field goal.

Wow.

Jonathan Garibay did it, setting off a field storm after the Red Raiders’ thrilling 41-38 win against the Cyclones.

Sixty-two meters.

Wow. Heartbreaker for the State of Iowa, including the eight who decided to return for what would become Super Senior seasons. They expected better things to come after they beat Oregon in the Fiesta Bowl. They wanted another crack at the Big 12 championship game, and if all went well, they might end up in the College Football Playoff conversation.

As soon as you can say West Virginia and Texas Tech, that’s all off the table.

Out of the window.

No chance.

What everyone at Ames and National expected to be a better season than last year turned into something different after Saturday’s loss to Texas Tech.

Losing to a pair of second division teams, Texas Tech and West Virginia, ruined the Iowa States season, though the Cyclones gave it their best in the late game.

To summarise:Iowa State football falls at Texas Tech on 62-yard field goal

“This is the third time this year on the road where we have failed to reach our full potential,” said coach Matt Campbell. “It has to start with myself and our staff to get our kids there, and we haven’t been able to do that. That’s disappointing, but I’m proud of how our kids have completed the game,”

It’s not the finishes. It’s the beginning.

Never give up Iowa State football

That’s something we’ve come to learn since Campbell took charge. As bad as things look, sometimes they really aren’t that bad.

As bad as the defense was in the first half, it improved in the last two quarters. Ditto for the offense, which had nearly 314 yards hit from behind after halftime.

“Precision and detail was much better in the second half than in the first,” Campbell said. “It’s still not perfect by any stretch of the imagination. You dig a hole like we dig in the first half, man, you literally have to make every asset perfect. We were just a hair short.”

Unfortunately for Iowa State, the walk-off field goal didn’t come up short either.

Was this West Virginia all over again?

Texas Techs’ first ride certainly looked like it. Seven plays, 75 yards in 4 minutes, 18 seconds from a Cyclones defensive setback.

Touchdown, Red Raiders.

Linebacker ORien Vance was offside on a third-and-11. Texas Tech scored on a third-down play. The Iowa States’ open field approach was not sharp. Those problems have happened from time to time.

Luckily for the Cyclones, linebacker Aric Horne intercepted the third-down pass on Texas Techs’ second possession. Iowa State changed that in the tying touchdown, Breece Hall drifted across the goal line from the 1-yard line.

Now, to a fourth-down situation that seems like it happened before. On the fourth and sixth on the Iowa States 36-yard line, a Texas Tech receiver got behind the defense. Quarterback Donovan Smith spotted him, and the result was an easy 39-yard touchdown, but there’s more.

The Red Raiders turned a fourth-down pass play into a long-play touchdown.

“We could never get a rhythm,” Campbell said. “Holistically, we never found a great rhythm in the first half. Maybe that’s a trend, if you look at those games.”

Texas Tech owned the point of attack

I never thought Id would write those words, but both lines of the state of Iowa were dominated during the early parts of the game Saturday.

Rarely was Purdy comfortable in the sack, and understand this: Hall had 10 rushing yards on his first eight carries. For example, the Red Raiders defense line dominated, and the Iowa States attack line did not.

Here’s another example of some of the worst state defenses in Iowa of the Campbell regime, according to notes I wrote in my notebook:

Another receiver opens. Another Red Raiders touchdown pass. Cyclones now got stuck in a 28-7 hole, with 3 minutes left in the first half. Worst half I’ve seen ISU play in ages.

“I put it on us,” said linebacker Jake Hummel. “There’s no reason. Whether we didn’t prepare well, or if we’re not mentally ready to go out for the first half…

“Our expectation is to stop the run and we can’t give up big games. That should be our expectation, and we need to start doing that on a consistent basis.”

Peeking at the video board?

The Baylor-Oklahoma game played live on the video board in clear view of the state of Iowa as the players warmed up for Saturday’s game.

A Texas Tech trick to divert Cyclones’ attention from a game that was about to be played? Someone asked about it via email.

I doubt it. Video boards show live games everywhere. Coincidentally, the video board at Texas Tech hovers over the side of the field where the opponents are warming up.

Campbell, his coaches and the team leaders have done a good job of keeping each other focused on the present, not the future, of what might or might not happen during the postseason.

Iowa State columnist Randy Peterson has been writing for the Des Moines Register for six decades. Reach him on [email protected], 515-284-8132, and on Twitter at @RandyPete.