Sports
Peng Shuai Disappears After Disturbing Claims
The WTA has called for an investigation after Chinese tennis player Peng Shuai seemingly disappeared amid troubling allegations of sexual assault against a former deputy prime minister.
Peng, one of China’s biggest sports stars, has reportedly not been seen or heard from for 10 days after it was alleged earlier this month that Zhang Gaoli forced her to have sex.
Peng claimed on her Weibo social media account on Nov. 2, Gaoli, who became a member of the Standing Committee of the Politburo – China’s highest decision-making body – forced her to have sex despite repeated refusals after a game of tennis three years ago.
Her post also said that they had sex once seven years ago and that she had feelings for him after that.
Peng said in the post, which was deleted about half an hour after publication, that she was unable to provide evidence to back up her allegations.
The internet in China is heavily censored and the private lives of top leaders are a particularly sensitive topic.
Concerns among the global tennis community have increased in the past two weeks as Peng has not been seen since the post.
The WTA said in a statement on Sunday that it will seek a “full, fair and transparent investigation into allegations of sexual assault against the former Chinese leader”.
“We are deeply concerned about the recent events in China regarding WTA player Peng Shuai,” said WTA Tour chairman and CEO Steve Simon.
Peng Shuai, and all women, deserve to be heard, uncensored.
“Her accusation about the behavior of a former Chinese leader regarding sexual assault must be treated with the utmost seriousness.
“In all societies, the behavior she claims took place should be examined, not condoned or ignored.
“We commend Peng Shuai for her remarkable courage and strength to come forward. Women around the world are finding their voices so that injustices can be corrected.
We expect this matter to be handled properly, which means that the allegations must be investigated fully, fairly, transparently and without censorship.”
Tennis world worried about Peng Shuai
Tennis great Chris Evert was one of the many who voiced concerns for Peng.
Yes, these allegations are very disturbing, Evert tweeted Sunday.
I’ve known Peng since she was 14; we should all be concerned; this is serious; where is she? Is she safe? Any information is appreciated.
French player Nicholas Mahut tweeted: The fact that Peng Shuai is missing is not just the WTA problem. We are all concerned.”
While British star Liam Broady wrote: I can’t believe this is even happening in the 21st century.
Peng became the world No. 1 in doubles in 2014, the first Chinese player to achieve a top spot.
She has won 23 touring doubles titles, including Wimbledon in 2013 and the French Open in 2014.
The 35-year-old was a semifinalist in singles at the 2014 US Open.
Her accusation was the first against a prominent government official since the #MeToo movement took hold in China in 2018, before being largely suppressed by authorities the same year.
In the post, Peng wrote that Zhang, now 75, and his wife had arranged to play tennis in Beijing about three years ago and that he later took her to a room in his house where the attack took place.
I was so scared that afternoon, never thought this could happen, the post said.
Zhang retired in 2018 and has largely disappeared from public life, as is common with former Chinese officials.
with agencies
