What we learned from the Flyers weekend road trip

It’s a two for one special, folks! The Flyers were out this weekend for head-to-head games against the Hurricanes and the Stars, by no means an easy trip, but they ended with a split, giving Carolina their first home loss on Friday of the season and then last night’s game fell for the struggling star. The highs were high and the lows were low, that’s for sure, and were here to quote some takeaways. Let’s get right into it, shall we?

All stats via Natural Stat Trick.

What about the violation?

It’s been an ongoing battle, one that I knew by now would require the Flyers to make a lot of offense and get their scoring game going again, and that extended to this weekend’s matchups. While it was enough and they managed to win on Friday, they did it while scoring just two goals against the Hurricanes. Saturday there were two more (although we could argue that it really should have been three, as a very quick whistle erases a goal from Saturday for Zack MacEwan, as he tapped a puck that came in behind Anton Khudobin. So it goes) . Of course it’s better than being locked out, but the feeling is that they are still performing below their real talent level.

But the difficulty in scoring is not entirely the lack of opportunities. The Flyers still had 44 and 23 shots on target at 5-on-5 against the Hurricanes, and 49 and 24 on target against the Stars. But the big problem is not new either. They struggle to reach the net for more dangerous opportunities, so they didn’t see how to make the most of their talent and really put the opponents to the test. It’s something the players are definitely aware of, they alluded to it after last night’s game, but doing it is quite another.

The power game still stands

To the surprise of probably no one, the Flyers are still trying to get themselves back on track in the power play, and they’re struggling in a big way. They netted one goal on nine attempts over the weekend, and it goes without saying that this just wasn’t a great conversion rate. And the process remains a work in progress. The Flyers had 5:43 5-on-4 time against the Hurricanes and were only able to register five shots, three shots on target and zero chances of danger. Last night was a step forward as they made 13 attempts, nine shots and goals, and three high-danger chances in 6:21 of 5-on-4 time, but they still didn’t have the consistency and jump they needed to be really effective.

The eye tells us it was the right move to bring Keith Yandle back to top unit, but it wasn’t his unit that scored last night. No matter how many times we complained about Ivan Provorov not doing the power play right, he was the one who gave them their only power play goal of the weekend. (Those complaints are no less, however). Getting some of their key collaborators back into the mix will almost certainly boost the power play, but there’s still enough in how disjointed they look to keep us concerned. There is still much work to be done.

Welcome back guys!

But if we were looking for a bit of good news to take advantage of, the Flyers have finally gotten some big additions to the lineup as Ryan Ellis and Kevin Hayes rejoined the lineup for last night’s game . And while we kept our expectations reasonable for their first game after a long absence, the initial results were good. The idea seemed to be to help Ellis back into the mix for this game, pairing him up with Keith Yandle on the third pair, but he ended up getting a relatively heavy workload in this one as he saw 18:45 Ice Age across all situations . Not quite as much as we expected from him on a normal night, but pretty close, and we had no major complaints about his playing in all that time. He held up well under the pressure of work.

Hayes was also thrown into the fire quite well and he looked good. His line with Cam Atkinson and Joel Farabee was a bit of a mixed bag, and they came out of the night with an adjusted 60.2 CF% (good!) and 23.48 xGF% (less good!) at 5-to-5, and overall Hayes looked good, but not great yet. He looked a little sluggish, especially towards the end of the shifts, but that’s to be expected as he hasn’t played a game in months. But it seemed more a matter of him getting his timing and conditioning back up to game speed than looking severely hampered by the effects of injury. Hell needs a little more time to get back up to speed, but there was nothing we saw last night to suggest he won’t be able to do that relatively easily, and that’s certainly good news.

The lines went into the blender

And with these new additions to the lineup, that meant some shuffling around, and the front lines in particular saw some big changes (and not really for the better).

It wasn’t fully captured in the numbers here, but the initial looks for these lines weren’t great. The second line looks like it might work, which is pretty much what we were looking for when Hayes came back. But the front line took a definite step back in the speed department, and that hurt them. The third is a bit of a mixed bag, when we look at it and find that knocking Derick Brassard down was a good move, and the move to the wing certainly isn’t a bad thing, but Scott Laughton is still in it (probably not optimal for him), nor is it a line where Hell gets a lot of game support from his wingers. And then Oskar Lindblom doesn’t seem to fit right in style on the fourth line with Nate Thompson and Zack MacEwan. It’s all kind of out of it, and they looked at it last night.

And maybe this is like when you get your wish from a ghost, but something goes wrong. Obviously the rules needed to be changed after the last few games, but it doesn’t look like the Flyers found the right mix on the first shuffle. Back to the drawing board.

Atmosphere check

But before we go, why don’t we step back and look at the bigger picture. Things aren’t going great for the Flyers right now, but it could certainly get worse. With 16 points, the Flyers hold onto fourth place in the division (but narrowly, as the Devils also have 16 points). It’s been a hard slate for them here, finishing three games in four days a week with their backs on the road, and that’s worth recognizing. Expectations were pretty low heading into Saturday’s game, considering it was the second of the back-to-back games, and involved travel, and things went pretty much as we expected. The fact that they were able to do business against the Hurricanes on Friday really saves the trip and we can avoid coming off feeling too sour.

Much remains to be done to convince us that things are definitely moving in the right direction again, but the Flyers have finally got the pieces back where they can best optimize their lineup and give themselves the best chance of getting back on track. to get on the right track. As we said, the lines will still need some tinkering, but we’re off to a start. The Flyers have the Flames, Lightning, and Bruins on deck this week, and that’s certainly not an easy group of games. They’ll have a little practice time to make some adjustments, and then they’ll have this next big test. If things don’t start to turn around here in the next week, it’s only right to be concerned, but we’re not quite there yet. Let’s give the new look lineup a chance to get started, okay?