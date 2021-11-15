A Glimpse of Revelstoke’s Past for November 11 – Revelstoke Review





By Madison Bridal Intern Collection Manager, Revelstoke Museum and Archives 130 years ago: The Kootenay Star, November 14, 1891 A lunar eclipse would be visible in Revelstoke on Sunday at 9:30 p.m. Residents hoped for good weather to watch the event. 120 years ago: Revelstoke Herald, November 13, 1901 Residents of Ward Three have filed a request to have a fire hall built either on the west side of the city or centrally. The city council decided to distribute a petition for an ordinance to raise money for a central fire station. 110 years ago: The Mail-Herald, November 11, 1911 The general manager of the King Edward Hotel, Frank W. Hopkins, rented the rink for the season. Renovations include repairing the waiting rooms and installing heat and petrol lamps. They planned to open the rink in December and start the season with a big costume carnival. A brass band would play at least twice a week. The four hockey teams would also use the ice rink. 100 years ago: Revelstoke Review, November 10, 1921 There was a devastating fire in the Grauer’s chicken coop on Fourth Street East. Although the No. 2 Brigade arrived quickly, they were unable to reach the fire properly. The building housed 200 poultry and three cows; only half of the poultry were saved. Fortunately, Mr. Grauer had put insurance on the building the month before and planned to rebuild it immediately. 90 years ago: The Revelstoke Review, November 13, 1931 Revelstoke held its annual cenotaph service. For the first time, the day was called Remembrance Day instead of Armistice Day. November 11 became a public holiday. This provided the largest veteran turnout since the war, and the largest service in Revelstoke to that date. 80 years ago: The Revelstoke Review, November 13, 1941 This Remembrance Day was the 23rd anniversary of the signing of the armistice. For the third year, the day also marked the commemoration of those lost during World War II and the recognition of the civilian’s continued efforts during the war. 70 years ago: Revelstoke Review, Nov 8, 1951 A Revelstoke man, Dan Crosby, was awarded $20 for fourth place in the Vancouver Sun Royal Visit Snapshot competition. The photo was of then-Princess Elizabeth with Sgt. Major “Jimmy” Craig of the local Air Cadet Squadron. It was made with a Brownie Reflex with a flash lamp. First place went to a photo by an operator at Glacier. 60 years ago: Revelstoke Review, November 9, 1961 A seven-member table tennis club was formed in Revelstoke and would play at St. Francis Parish Hall. They planned to purchase more tables as the club grew, and hoped to compete with other clubs in the area. 50 years ago: Revelstoke Review, November 10, 1971 BC Hydro’s dual 500,000 volt transmission line would run from the Mica Dam south to the lower mainland. Three contracts were awarded to start the clearing process immediately. 40 years ago: Revelstoke Review, November 12, 1981 The City Council has issued a letter to the Federated Cooperatives Ltd. requesting that the closure of the Downie Street Sawmill be reconsidered. However, the cooperatives’ report showed a loss of $5,297,000 in the 10 months leading up to the closure. Sales were down six percent from the previous year and prices were down 32 percent in 1981. 30 years ago: Revelstoke Times, November 14, 1991 The city proposed a feasibility study of expanding the community revitalization project with businesses along the Trans Canada. The proposal received widespread acclaim and the vote to form a planning committee for the investigation was unanimous. 20 years ago: November 14, 2001 The BC Teachers’ Federation launched a province-wide strike in response to a new contract signed by the government. During the first phase of the strike, teachers made no reports, did not attend meetings, and did not participate in activities that were not teaching or directly related to working with students. Teachers continued to participate in extracurricular activities and teaching. @RevelstokeRevue

