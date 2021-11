Cricket-Warner, Marsh repaid Australia’s confidence in World Cup triumph, says Finch | The Mighty 790 KFGO

By Amlan Chakraborty DUBAI (Reuters) Australia opener David Warner and all-rounder Mitchell Marsh repaid the teams’ confidence after playing crucial roles in their first Twenty20 World Cup success, said captain Aaron Finch. Whispers grew around Warner’s form after the feisty southpaw was dropped by his Sunrisers Hyderabad team in the second half of the Indian Premier League campaign for the World Cup. The opener also struggled in the warm-up matches, but proved his credibility as a big player with scores of 89 no out, 49 and 53 in his last three games, including the Sunday final. Australian skipper Aaron Finch was not surprised to see his opening partner walk away with the player-of-the-tournament award. You didn’t expect that? I certainly did, he told a news conference after Australia’s comprehensive eight-wicket victory nL1N2S50EU took home in the final. Without a word of lying, I promise you a few months ago I called (coach) Justin Langer and said, don’t worry about Davey, be man of the tournament. He is one of the greatest hitters of all time. And he is a fighter. He’s someone who when his back is against the wall, you get the very best from David Warner. It was a special ending to the tournament for him, the last few blows. Marsh was named player of the match for his unbeaten 77 off 50 balls. The all-rounder promotion to number three brought the Australian top back to life and Finch said it was a very important step that his team did well. He’s someone who likes the game, likes the challenge. And we just supported him from the start, Finch said. We promised to hit him at number three for a long time. He knew that, and that’s all you need sometimes. You need a little support and you need some trust from everyone else. Subject to constant scrutiny, Marsh said in 2019 that most of Australia hates me, a perception likely to change after his latest exploits. Finch said the 31-year-old was a special talent. He is the nicest person you will ever meet in your life. He is clearly a special player. To endure the critics for so long when his performance has not been bad by any stretch of imagination and any format of the game That he keeps coming back after people continue to doubt him shows how good he is, Finch added. (Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty; editing by Ken Ferris)

