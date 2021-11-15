Florida Gators football rally in second half to beat Samford – ESPN 98.1 FM





The Florida soccer team is finally back in the victory column for the first time since their homecoming game at Vanderbilt on October 9. Despite a disappointing performance from the defense, the Gators broke a three-game losing streak with a 70-52 win against Samford on Saturday. Check out the highlights from today’s win over Samford! #GoGators pic.twitter.com/CDspTPipBt — Gators Football (@GatorsFB) Nov 13, 2021 Shootout in the Swamp: Florida Gators vs. Samford Bulldogs First half The first two quarters were marked by a lot of back and forth scoring with the Bulldogs. More importantly, half saw a deflated performance from the Florida defense. The Gators gave up 42 points to Samford in the first half, the highest number allowed by Florida in the history of the program. quarterback Emory Jones made the start for the Gators and delivered a career performance. Jones completed 28 of 34 passes for 464 yards and six touchdowns. He also ran for 86 yards and one score. Jones totaled seven touchdowns and scored 550 yards for the first time in his career. have a day @eXjones6. pic.twitter.com/PqmBBpKbZ2 — Gators Football (@GatorsFB) Nov 13, 2021 Nevertheless, the Gators trailed the Bulldogs 42-35 en route to halftime. Second half The Gators gave a more energetic performance to kick off the second half. Florida opened with a toss to Dameon Pierce for a 49-yard touchdown to tie the score at 42-42. Pierce ran seven times for 78 yards and three scores. Meanwhile, it was a historic day for Samford, with 52 points, tying the record for most points ever by an FCS opponent against an FBS team since 1971. On the other hand, the Gators gave up a season high of 530 yards due to lapses by the defense. Most importantly, Florida was able to avoid a possible upset by Samford. Head coach Dan Mullen shared what the victory means for the team.

https://www.wruf.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/11/Mullen1.mp3 Florida Gators post-game press conference Mullen talks about taking responsibility When asked what the conversation in the dressing room was during halftime, Mullen’s answer was simple. https://www.wruf.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/11/Mullen2.mp3 Players react to the win Florida safety Mordecai McDaniel covered the conversation in detail during halftime and how the team needs to stay in the mindset to make plays. https://www.wruf.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/11/McDaniel1.mp3 And as for the mood of the team on the sidelines, Pierce explained that there was never any doubt about winning the match. Rather, it was a matter of how the Gators would win. https://www.wruf.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/11/Pierce1.mp3 Pierce shared how the team will celebrate all wins, all good, bad or ugly. But the biggest takeaway as of today is that opponents can’t hold such a close game. What’s next for the Florida Gators The Gators will look to build on their success as Florida will be back on the road in Week 12. The Gators will have a date with Mizzou with kick-off on Saturday, November 20 at 4:00 PM at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium.

