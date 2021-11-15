LSU Womens Tennis results from day two at Texas A&M Invitational





BRYAN COLLEGE STATION, TX. The LSU Womens Tennis team took home two wins in doubles and two in singles on day two of the Texas A&M Fall Invitational on Saturday afternoon at the George P. Mitchell Tennis Center. Double result

Graduates Taylor Bridges and Mia Rabinowitz opened the day with a win as they defeated Texas A&Ms Jeanette Mireles and Gianna Pielet by a score of 6-4. Graduate student Ena Babic and junior Maggie Cubitt were the other duo in action as they faced off against Arkansas Laura Rijkers and Lenka Stara. The Tigers put on a strong showing, dropping just two games in a 6-2 win. Junior Nina Geissler had the unusual double round when she teamed up with Texas A&M’s Isa Di Laura to take on the Baylor duo of Hannah Pinto and Brooke Thompson. The duo Aggie-Tiger played a fantastic game, winning all but one in a 6-1 showing. Singles results

No. 43 Bridges opened the singles by taking on Mary Stoiana of Texas A&Ms. Stoiana claimed the first set with a score of 6-3 before repeating the score in the second to win a straight set. Babic took LSU’s first singles win of the afternoon after beating Texas A&M’s Giana Pielet in three sets. Pielet took the first set with a score of 6-3, but Babic hit back with a 6-2 outing in the second to force a third set. In the deciding third set, Babic kept up the momentum and won 6-2 to complete the come from behind win. The Tigers’ second singles win came to Cubitt when she faced Texas A&Ms Jeanette Mireles. The first set was a tense match that required a tiebreak to decide, which Cubitt narrowly claimed, 10-8, to take charge. Cubitt kept her grip on the match in the second set as she won 6-3 to take the straight set win. Rabinowitz faced Renee McBrydge of Texas A&M in her singles. McBryde claimed a narrow first set with a score of 7-5 and won the second with a score of 6-1 to secure her win. In the final game of the day, Geissler took on Ellie Pittman, Texas A&M’s. The match was a back and forth affair with Pittman winning set one with a score of 6-4 and then repeating the score in the second to win the straight set. Next one

The final round of the Texas A&M Invitational begins Sunday morning at 9:00 a.m. CT. Social media

Taylor Bridges/Mia Rabinowitz (LSU) beats. Jeanette Mireles/Gianna Pielet (Texas A&M) 6-4

Ena Babic/Maggie Cubitt (LSU) def. Laura Rijkers/Lenka Stara (Arkansas) 6-2

Geissler (LSU)/Di Laura (GUEST) (LSU/GUEST) beats. H. Pinto/B. Thompson (Baylor) 6-1 singles

Mary Stoiana (Texas A&M) beats. #43 Taylor Bridges (LSU) 6-3, 6-3

Ena Babic (LSU) beats. Gianna Pielet (Texas A&M) 3-6, 6-2, 6-2

Maggie Cubitt (LSU) beats. Jeanette Mireles (Texas A&M) 7-6 (10-8), 6-3

Renee McBryde (Texas A&M) beats. Mia Rabinowitz (LSU) 7-5, 6-1

Ellie Pittman (Texas A&M) beats. Nina Geissler (LSU) 6-4, 6-4 (LSU Media Press Release)

