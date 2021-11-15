Sports
Chicago Blackhawks Analysis: Dylan Strome Deserves Better Use
Dylan Strome was vastly underused by Jeremy Colliton, to the point that Strome was shopped around despite solid production in his first two seasons with the Chicago Blackhawks.
When he was first traded to the team early in the 2018-19 season, Strome had 17 goals and 51 points in 58 games (0.88 points per game). In the 19-20 season, Strome had 12 goals and 38 points in 58 games (0.66 PPG).
Strome has gone on to make some of the team’s best passes and positively influence the team’s attacking shots when on the ice as shown in the graphs below. The red sections in the top row of graphs show where offensive activity increases when Strome is on the ice. Also note the annual increases in expected target stocks (xGF%) when Strome is on the ice:
When placed with the right linemates such as Henrik Borgstrom, Adam Gaudette and Alex DeBrinat Strome, they can contribute as a playmaker and as someone who can get to the front of the net, while not being a complete waste of space defensively.
So far, Strome has posted positive results this season in terms of both an equally strong attack and an equally strong defense, with 0.2 goals expected over substitution in both categories. Strome was also a 0.3 xGAR player on the power play, all despite the limited time. With Kirby Dach briefly sidelined after a high hit on Friday against the Arizona CoyotesStrome took Dach’s spot on the top power play unit and this happened:
Chicago is driving offensively with Strome on ice at 5-on-5, with Strome on ice for 28.27 shots per 60 (fifth on the team) and 1.98 expected goals per 60 (ninth, just behind DeBrincat).
Strome’s 47.78 percent 5-to-5 shot share is fifth best on the team and his 44.89 percent expected goalscorer xG share is sixth best. In a team that has been one of the worst at controlling possession, the Blackhawks have a league-worst 41.23 share of expected goals, solutions need to be found where they can be and Strome could be one of those solutions.
While Strome has remained in trade rumours despite the regime change in Chicago, its value has arguably never been lower. This is the same player the Blackhawks sent Nick Schmaltz to Arizona to acquire, and Schmaltz has actually been given opportunities to succeed.
Even if Kyle Davidson still wants to trade Strome, it would be in the best interest of the teams to put Strome in similar positions to succeed. Despite the adversity that has thrown Stromes’ path over the past two years, he still finds ways to make a positive impact by scoring the winning goal referenced above.
Strome can be a very useful mid-six forward or center, especially if he gains stability in both time on ice and in linemates. With a team that is almost completely healthy, perhaps for the first time this season, leaving Strome on third line with Gaudette and Borgstrom, or, if healthy, Brandon Hagel can provide more depth and the chance for the Blackhawks to re-enter. to get on the right track. offensive.
Strome is a better player than how he was used under Colliton. If Derek King can give Strome a chance to prove it, it will be better for the team in the long run, no matter how long or short Stromes’ tenure on the team.
