ATP Finals: Medvedev and Zverev win; Berrettini injured

Strong serve and consistent base play propelled US Open champion, Daniil Medvedev, to a 6-7(5), 6-3, 6-4 victory over Hubert Hurkacz in Sunday’s opening game of the ATP Finals.

In the second game of the day, 2018 champion Alexander Zverev won when Italy’s local favorite Matteo Berrettini retired early in the second set with an apparent abdominal injury.

Zverev won the first set 7-6 (7) and led 1-0 in the second when Berrettini dropped his racket to the floor, covering his face and leaning forward in apparent pain.

The atmosphere was one of the best I’ve ever felt in my life, which is why it feels so bad now, Berrettini said. “The worst that could have happened has happened.

The result put Zverev ahead of Medvedev atop the Red Group in the round-robin format.

Medvedev, the defending champion at the year-end tournament for the eight best players, served 15 aces and did not suffer a single break point against seventh-seeded Hurkacz, who defeated him in five sets at Wimbledon this year.

Medvedev attributed his strong serving performance to conditions he called the fastest he had ever experienced on tour.

I don’t think it’s the surface itself, because (the) surface is probably exactly the same as it was in London, the Russian said, referring to the previous tournament host. “I think it’s a combination of air, which is very dry here, and I think the ball goes through the air very quickly, the balls themselves, which are quite fast balls, and the track.

I was barely pressured on my serve against a great returnee, Medvedev added. And the same goes for me, I only had two games where I had breakpoints.”

It is the first edition of the event in Turin after 12 years in London.

In the Green Group, the best Novak Djokovic opens on Monday against eighth-seeded Casper Ruud, after which fourth-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas plays fifth-seeded Andrey Rublev.

With both players serving well in the Pala Alpitour, neither Medvedev nor Hurkacz produced a breakpoint in the first set, as Hurkacz’s strong net play proved the difference in the tiebreak.

Medvedev responded with an early break in the second set, but broke again in the first game of the third as he methodically knocked off Hurkacz.

Daniil is a great player and he plays great tennis throughout the match, said Hurkacz. He has no dips in his game, so that’s what makes him such a tough opponent.

Berrettini, this year’s Wimbledon finalist, was treated by a trainer during a medical time-out. Then he played one more point before retiring.

I don’t know what it is, said Berrettini, who was also held back by injuries last year. I hope it isn’t (seriously), but it was impossible to keep playing.

Zverev saved two set points at 5-6 in a lengthy first set, with crowds bursting into chants in the football stadium as Berrettini won big points.

Jannik Sinner, another Italian, is the first substitute and could replace Berrettini for the next two group matches.

Berrettini is scheduled to play for the Italian team in the Davis Cup final, also in Turin, the week after the ATP final.

Tomorrow with my team and the doctors, I’ll do some checkups, Berrettini said. “I really hope it’s not something that keeps me from playing.