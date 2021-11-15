



Oklahoma State Postgame Notes vs. Prairie View A&M Oklahoma State 72, Prairie View A&M 59

November 14, 2021 | Stillwater, OK (Gallagher-Iba Arena) |

Updated Records: Oklahoma State 2-1 Overall, 0-0 Big 12 Prairie View A&M 0-4 Overall, 0-0 SWAC

Oklahoma State Leaders: Points- Keylan Boone – 12, Rebounds- Matthew Alexander Moncrieffe , Moussa Cisse – 7, Assists- Bryce Williams – 7

Prairie View A&M Leaders: Points- D’Rell Roberts 27 Rebounds- Markedric Bell, Will Douglas- 7 Assists- D’Rell Roberts – 4 Game Stream Oklahoma State jumped out to an 18-6 lead in the first half thanks to a 15-3 run. During that period, the Cowboy Defense was able to force 11 turnovers and hold Prairie View A&M to 1-9 by firing from the floor.

Powered by a defense that forced 20 turnovers, had 11 steals and scored 20 points on turnover, OSU went into the half with a 38-15.

The Panthers opened the second half strongly to take the OSU lead below 10.

The Cowboys fought off the Panther run with a 14-6 run of their own. OSU drove that momentum all the way to a 72-59 win. Game Notes Oklahoma State recorded 11 first-half steals, which was the third-highest half in school history and the most since November 23, 2016, vs. George Town. The 23-point lead at halftime marked the second time in three games that the Cowboys had taken a more than 20-point lead at halftime.

Bryce Williams scored a career high in assists with seven. This surpassed his previous career high of six which he had done twice before.

scored a career high in assists with seven. This surpassed his previous career high of six which he had done twice before. Keylan Boone made his impact off the bench and scored 12 points in 12 minutes of play on 4-7 shooting. This contributed to the OSU’s 39 points from the bench.

made his impact off the bench and scored 12 points in 12 minutes of play on 4-7 shooting. This contributed to the OSU’s 39 points from the bench. The Cowboys recorded their 1,700th win in program history, placing them in the all-time top 40 of Division 1 college basketball.

OSU solidified its 27th straight year, starting 2-1 or better.

Bryce Williams and Caliber Boone both made their first appearance of the season for the Cowboys.

and both made their first appearance of the season for the Cowboys. Head Coach Mike Boynton went with the starting lineup of Avery Anderson III , Bryce Thompson , Isaac Likekele , Matthew Alexander Moncrieffe , and Moussa Cisse . Team stripes The Cowboys have outdone their opponents in four of their past six games.

They have also taken more than 20 points off the bench in six of their past seven games dating back to last season. OSU has forced at least 10 turnovers 135 times under Mike Boynton.

OSU has made at least one three-pointer in 700 consecutive games dating back to January 13, 2001, which is the 24th longest current streak in college basketball.

