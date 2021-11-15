Sports
Twenty20 Cricket World Cup Final: Black Caps fall short again as Aussies too good
Twenty20 Cricket World Cup Final: Black Caps v Australia. Video / Air Sports
This time there can be no complaints.
The Black Caps fell at the final hurdle at the Twenty20 World Cup, beating Australia completely in the final by eight wickets with seven balls left.
Unlike the 2019 ODI World Cup final, there is nothing controversial to explain the defeat. No obscure rule, no moment when the game could have turned, no reason for New Zealand to feel offended.
Instead, there was a simple fact that everyone in the Kiwi camp had to recognize that Australia was simply better. Much better.
Australia chased a challenging 173 for victory under the Dubai night sky, and had little to worry about, with Mitch Marsh (77 out of 50 balls) and David Warner (53 out of 38) conquering a Kane Williamson masterclass, with the 48 ball from the Black Caps captain 85 to give his side a real chance of victory.
It wasn’t supposed to be, and yet, once the pain is gone, the Black Caps can hold their heads high again.
Internally there will be heartbreak, as Jimmy Neesham said after their semi-final win over England, you don’t come to World Cups to win semi-finals.
But externally, few expected them to win that semi-final, and while 2021 is now added to 2019 and 2015 in the annals of missed opportunities, even the fact that they are in a position to contest those titles is proof enough of a nation that protrudes above its weight.
That country can still be proud today, while acknowledging where it went wrong.
After a tournament where their bowlers shone, they fell far short on the biggest podium.
While losing the toss and being forced to total didn’t help, and the first 10 overs of their at bats were arguably too slow and risk averse, the Black Caps’ bowling performance wasn’t worth the win. Tim Southee (0-43) was nowhere near his usual level, while Mitchell Santner was no threat and Ish Sodhi mournfully, tonped for 40 from three wicketless overs.
It was a reversal from earlier in the Cup, where the bowlers gave the batsmen easy targets to chase. This time the batsmen stepped up, or at least one.
After a tournament where he had rarely left first gear, sometimes because of struggles, and sometimes by draft in cruy runchases, Williamson burst into overdrive, producing his best T20 innings in his most important game.
It featured a slow start and a windfall. One run came from his first seven balls, as part of a plodding power play that saw six overs finish with New Zealand at 32-1, their lowest score of the tournament.
After 32 no-limits, Williamson upped the ante slightly, with the Black Caps halfway through to 57-1 and the skipper on a run-a-ball 21.
Then the tide turned. Williamson slammed a Mitchell Starc into the air with a full throw to Josh Hazlewood on his fine leg, it went straight to him and straight through his hands for four.
Nineteen runs later, Starc’s over was complete and thought had arisen that Hazlewood had dropped the World Cup?
Williamson seemed driven to make sure he had. From 21 from 21 balls, he raced through to 50 from just 32, respecting the Australian strike bowlers but attacking their part-timers.
One of the Australian strike bowlers removed Martin Guptill, whose lackluster 28 of 35 balls ended up on the midwicket rope via Adam Zampa, but Williamson was not to be denied.
Starc got a hammer, with Williamson edging, clipping, walloping and guiding for 22 runs from the 16th over, before striking Hazlewood over short fine leg for four scoops.
Hazlewood eventually put an end to the attack, with Williamson selflessly hollowing out, but 23 runs came from the last two overs and 115 from the last 10 as the Black Caps scored 172-4.
Then the game moved on and that sense of parity increased as Trent Boult removed Aaron Finch to leave Australia 15-1 after three overs.
Three balls later, however, and Marsh had beaten Adam Milne for 14 runs, a sign of what was to come.
Marsh and Warner dragged Australia to 43-1 at the end of the power play, and the Kiwi spinners were unable to brake, taking 39 runs from their first four overs to leave Australia with an advantageous comparison 91 needed from 10 overs, with nine wickets in hand.
A desperate Neesham over leaked 15 as Warner put in his 50 from 34 balls, and as the fantastic Boult came back to knock over his stumps, a wild over from Sodhi saw three walks, two limits and 16 runs up.
Marsh had passed 50 in the process, and in the next over, Milne pulled in mid-air to the square leg, where the ball died just before Daryl Mitchell’s outstretched fingertips.
When Glenn Maxwell made the next two deliveries for four, it looked as though New Zealand’s hopes were dashed, with 13 coming over from Southee’s 16th to leave 24 runs that were needed from 24 balls.
From then on, there was never any doubt, and when Maxwell swept Southee in the reverse for the winning runs, it confirmed a cruel truth.
Hazlewood hadn’t dropped the World Cup.
It had slipped through New Zealand’s fingers.
