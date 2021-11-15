Carmel Football defeated Arlington in 2021 Section 1 Class AA Championship

FREEDOM FIELDS – Since Todd Cayeawas was first hired at Carmel in the mid-1990s, there had been five other occasions when his team reached a Section 1 final. In some other years, the Rams had been close enough, good enough, or both to nurture championship dreams, but they weren’t realized.

“We’ve been maid of honor four more times,” Cayea said. “We’ve been to a lot of semi-finals, had some bad draws. It is what it is now, but we finally managed to finish it this year.”

And Carmel left no doubt about that.

The Rams finished a clear season against the Section 1 competition with another thoroughly dominant attempt, sending Arlington home at home, 38-14, to win the Class AA title on Saturday night.

It broke a 23-year drought for the program, which last won the section in 1998, Cayea’s third year as head coach.

“It meant a lot,” senior Josh Massi said. “We wanted to do it for the coach. He really deserved it. It’s been a long time for him, so we just came out and executed his game plan. Everything went well.”

Everything went so well that Carmel had already built up a 17-0 lead by halftime. That came on the back of a stifling defense, which allowed 181 yards for the night, but only 19 of those in the first half.

Most of Arlington’s success came in the final six minutes from trailing 38-0.

“I said it at the start of the year and now I think I mean it even more now – this is the best team I’ve seen come out of Section 1 in the last 10 years,” Admirals coach Mike Morano said of Carmel. .

The Rams broke Arlington’s six-game streak and also defeated their league rival for the third time this calendar year. They continued another streak of sorts, winning by 24 points or more for the 10th week in a row.

And they continued to dominate the game with few mysteries. The physical style that propelled Carmel to this point was evident during this match as well.

“We’re just pounding the rock,” said senior Dominick Telesco, who was honored as the game’s Most Outstanding Lineman. “We’re going straight for them. We’ll let them know we’re here.’

Player of the game

Josh Massi, Carmel. Just four weeks after returning from surgery to repair a torn meniscus, the senior had his fourth straight 100-yard rushing game. He had 20 carries for 131 yards and two touchdowns on Saturday and was named MVP.

“I couldn’t have done it without them,” said the running back/linebacker of his team. “They helped me through it a lot. I had a good support system through all of that, the coaches, teammates. I couldn’t have done it without them.”

according to the numbers

Carmel (10-0) The Rams have now outnumbered their opponents 374-49. … Kevin Dall went 6 of 9 for 75 yards and also ran for a score. Andrew Fior caught three passes for 56 yards, culminating in a 38-yard touchdown on a play-action pass from Dall. Fiore was also a weapon on point returns. He and Nick Sodano, who also kicked a 28-yard field goal, gave Carmel a strong field position.

Arlington (7-3) Michael Rescigno and Aidan Chaffee each rushed for touchdowns in the fourth quarter. Rescigno’s run, which covered 66 yards, ended the shutout of the Rams with 5:50 left in the game. … Chaffee had 14 carries for 58 yards to eclipse the 1,000-yard mark for the season. Brad Nieves was named Most Outstanding Back.

quotation marks

“I thought for sure we would be very competitive and I thought we would have a shot at winning it, but you never know,” Cayea said. “A lot of things have to go your way. But our kids are pretty resilient. They’re characterful kids. They come to practice and they work hard and do whatever we ask of them. They really care about each other and I think it’s quite is clear with the way they play.”

Next one

Both teams will compete in the Class AA Regional Finals at 3 p.m. Saturday. Carmel will meet Section 2 champion CBA-Albany at Mahopac High School and Arlington, who has been given a wide berth, will travel to Middletown High School to face Section 9’s Newburgh.

