TENNIS/WTA CEO calls for investigation into allegation of Chinese attack





NS. PETERSBURG, Fla.–The head of the women’s professional tennis tour called for a full investigation into sexual assault allegations leveled by a two-time Grand Slam doubles champion from China against a former top official in that country. Earlier this month, Peng Shuai, a former No. 1 in doubles, wrote in a lengthy social media post that Zhang Gaoli, a former Deputy Prime Minister and member of the all-powerful Standing Committee of the Communist Party’s Politburo, had forced her to having sex despite repeated refusals after a game of tennis three years ago. Her post – which was removed from her verified account on Wiebo, a leading Chinese social media platform – also said that they had sex once seven years ago and that she had feelings for him afterwards. Peng Shuai, and all women, deserve to be heard, uncensored. Her accusation about the behavior of a former Chinese leader regarding sexual violence must be treated with the utmost seriousness. In all societies, the behavior she believes has taken place should be examined, not condoned or ignored. We commend Peng Shuai for her remarkable courage and strength to come forward. Women around the world are finding their voices so that injustices can be corrected, WTA chairman and CEO Steve Simon said in a statement released by the tour on Sunday. We expect this matter to be handled properly, meaning the allegations must be investigated fully, fairly, transparently and without censorship, Simon said. Peng has won 23 tour-level doubles titles, including at Wimbledon in 2013 and the French Open in 2014. She was a semifinalist in singles at the US Open in 2014. Her accusation was the first against a prominent government official since the #MeToo movement took hold in China in 2018, before being largely suppressed by authorities the same year. In the post, Peng, 35, wrote that Zhang, now 75, and his wife had arranged to play tennis in Beijing about three years ago and that he later took her to a room in his house where the attack took place. I was so scared that afternoon, never thought this could happen, the post said. Zhang retired in 2018 and has largely disappeared from public life, as is common with former Chinese officials.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.asahi.com/ajw/articles/14481787 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos