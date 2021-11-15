Hockey: Ohio takes 3-2 win in split series against Liberty





Get rid of a loss Friday to start its series against Liberty, Ohio knew what it had to fix to go into a rematch on Saturday night. It made the right adjustments to the 3-2 win at LaHaye Ice Arena and gave the Flames their first home loss this season. Before Saturday, the Bobcats had yet to win a road race, but that changed after a well-deserved win. Here are the numbers to know from Ohio to Liberty’s win on Saturday: 1 Liberty started its second game against Ohio (11-7) and had lost only two games this season, both of which were on the road as it was 9-0 at home. The Bobcats ended that streak with a much better performance compared to Friday night. Now the Flames have one home loss this season. Although Ohio got its first goal on Friday night that was ruined by multiple late goals from Liberty, Saturday night’s opening score was different. Despite a slow start with little action from either team, Ohio played much more physically on Saturday and didn’t let the lead slip after scoring first in the opening period. 20 Number 20 Andrew Wells’ goal late in the first period was just what Ohio needed to get things going on Saturday. The goal came with just under five minutes left in the first period and was Wells fifth of the season. Wells got the Bobcats on the scoreboard for the Flames, and the goal was the start of what was to come in an impressive victory. As the match ended with a difference of one goal, the first score had a huge impact on the final result. 32 Goalkeeper Max Karlenzig got 32 shots on target on Saturday, a 94 percent savings and only two in the back of the net. While Liberty generally led with shots on target, Karlenzig dominated in the net and stopped a number of shots from close range that came his way. After a late rally by the Flames on Friday, Ohio was able to prevent another from happening on Saturday. Although a late goal in the third period left Liberty just one deficit with little time to capture, Ohio could hinder any chances of a comeback. 6 Saturday nights game was much more physical compared to Friday nights, but six penalties were named in Ohios victory overall. Both Ohio and Liberty had three power plays, but each team failed to capitalize on any of them. The Bobcats had two power play opportunities in the first period, but were unable to score on either one. The positives for Ohio came in the second period when it killed back-to-back penalties. Even when the Bobcats weren’t at full strength, they still found success stopping Flames’ attempts to get the puck into the net. @Mariamonesii [email protected]

