Tennis top-of-the-table clash ahead | The times





After five rounds of Great Southern tennis, the league’s top two teams will take on bragging rights this Saturday, and both teams will enter the game in strong form. Last Saturday, both Goolwa and Inman Valley failed to let their respective opponents Back Valley and Victor Harbor win a set. Goolwa dismantled a different-looking Back Valley, despite his opponents’ best efforts to cause a disturbance. Travis Roach and Ryan Pearsons had a great battle in their singles, with Goolwa’s Roach winning 9-7, while Mike Howard defeated a determined Gavin Roberts for Back Valley. At Victor, Inman did the same with his hosts. Inman’s Bree Leibhardt and rising star Ella Watters teamed up for the first time and were successful in their double, while substitute David Giltinan proved he still has enough class to outlast Victor’s Jakob Arbon. Victor’s Ben Hattam and substitute Maryka pushed their opponents hard in their singles, but in the end Inman was too strong. In the other game, Port Elliot defeated Myponga-Sellicks by 4 rubbers to 2. The match was an exciting battle with only one set and four games making up the difference between the two teams. Jack Pacitti and Adrian Clarke, for Myponga-Sellicks, battled for the home side to win their doubles, Pacitti scored a great singles win and Clarke went down in a close game against Charlie Vincent. The Port Elliot ladies responded in kind, with Kathryn Witcombe and Julianne Lowrey winning a marathon double in a super tie-break, well ahead of their Myponga-Sellicks counterparts. On to round six games, with teams now facing their opponents for the second time of the season – but I fear for Victor Harbor, who plays Port Elliot, the outcome could be the same as the round 1 clash. Port Elliot dealt a hammer blow to Victor, preventing them from taking any victories, and Victor will have a hard time making a dent this weekend. If so, his men’s double should be sure to get the team off to a good start. Port Elliot wins the matches it takes; it will watch an easy win and it will get. Myponga-Sellicks hosts Back Valley and this match is worth packing the thick coat, hat and gloves and making the trek for what will be a great battle. Their last encounter was decided by one set and games in favor of the Mudlarks, and Back Valley will be happy to return the favor. The women’s battle will be an exciting meeting with many long rallies, taking advantage of the stormy conditions, but this draw will be won by the men’s side. Neither side has had consistency in the male staff and it could be that both sides have two different male players from last week. According to the statistics, Myponga-Sellicks outperforms Back Valley in doubles, but Back Valley is the better in singles, and I have a feeling that Back Valley will win this exciting battle. Inman v Goolwa. Second versus first. Both teams with one loss each. Where to start? Inman defeated Goolwa by 1 rubber last time. Inman was at full strength while Goolwa missed Mel Ramsey and, if he plays, will make a big difference to this match. Goolwa has only lost one double in the first five rounds, and with 2 rubbers in the bench every week before the singles started, it’s almost impossible to lose from there. There will be plenty of great matches with Goolwa’s Roach and Inman’s Wilson, both with just one loss each, and the battle of Goolwa’s Amy Jones and Inman’s Leibhardt worth the drive. Despite the earlier result, Goolwa plays the better tennis. For Inman to win he needs to win both doubles without dropping a set, but I don’t see it happening and Goolwa will win comfortably.

