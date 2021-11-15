No. 7 Kentucky Uses 12 Blocks To Sweep Texas A&M

Next game: at Auburn University 20-11-2021 | 5:30 PM ET SEC Network+

LEXINGTON, Kentucky. The seventh-ranked Kentucky volleyball team defeated Texas A&M by 12 blocks, the most in a three-set game this season, to beat the Aggies 3-0 (25-12, 25-11, 25-14) on Sunday afternoon at Memorial Coliseum.

Kentucky was able to prove its depth as the Wildcats had three players with four or more blocks in the afternoon. The immediate result was Texas A&M turning negative on the day, trading as low as -0.042 in the afternoon. It is the first time a Kentucky opponent has scored negative in a game all season.

Bella Bell led the block attempt for the Wildcats as she finished the game with a total of nine blocks, including one solo block. Bell’s performance is her second-highest of the season, one block from her season high of 10 against Arkansas on October 22. In addition to her powerful defense, Bell recorded three kills in the match.

Kentucky’s defenses were impressive again on Sunday with a total of 44 digs, helping to keep TAMU at a low success rate, and not a single Aggie forward reached double digits. freshman Eleanor Beavin Sunday again double-digit digs recorded with 14.

sophomore Riah Walker was all over the field with eight digs and one assist. Walker had a pair of aces and was also the main culprit for a 9-0 UK run in the first set at the service line, as Texas A&M’s service pressure had left the system out of the system for most of the afternoon.

freshman setter Emma Grome also sprang into action, as she too recorded eight digs to compliment her 29 assists on the day. Grome, who leads the NCAA freshmen this season in assists per set, averages 11.8 assists per set in the SEC game, and the United Kingdom is the only team in the SEC to have a success rate as a team greater than .300 on the year.

With the weekend’s final results, Kentucky maintains a one-game lead in the Southeastern Conference standings, 13-1 in the league. UK improves to 20-4 over the whole year. Texas A&M drops to 12-12 and 5-9 in the SEC.

Kentucky has a one game lead with four games left to play. The Wildcats will play a two-game series at The Plains in Auburn next weekend before closing out the season’s Thanksgiving weekend against the second-ranked and nationally-ranked Florida Gators. Tickets for the UK Season Finale against UF are on sale at Ukathletics.com/tickets.

Set one

In the first set, Texas A&M was the team that struck first, but Alli Stumler was there to make the first kill for the Wildcats and even the set at 1-1. Then play shifted to the right as Reagan Rutherford had early back-to-back kills. Texas A&M picked up momentum as the set went on, a 5-0 run that ended with a powerful kill from Azhani Tealer . A flyover kill from Madi Skinner and sample block from Bella Bell returned the power to the Wildcats as they recaptured the 9-8 lead. A successful challenge from the Aggies brought them back within one with the score at 11-10. The Wildcats took advantage of a Texas A&M service foul as they made a nine-point run, highlighted by massive kills from both Rutherford and Stumler and an ace of Riah Walker force an Aggie timeout at 18-10. The streak continued from the timeout with two impressive blocks from Bell. A&M could find a few points, but they were no match for Stumler after an illegal contact call against the Aggies and they took their second timeout behind, 23-12. A sneak dump from Emma Grome sent the Cats to the set point and they won the set with a four-point run on a mistake by the Aggies to take the opener, 25-12.

Set two

The start of the second set was full of Wildcats as explosive blocks from Bell, Rutherford and Stumler continued to fill Texas A&M’s charge as they plunged below .000 for the first time in the game. Defense wasn’t the only source of power for the Cats, as Bell and Stumler committed kills to get Stumler close to double digits that day. Walker was able to extend Kentucky’s lead with her second ace of the day and fifth in the weekend series. After another monster block from the Wildcats and a massive kill from Stumler, the Aggies took their first time out at 6-0, UK. Outside of timeout, the blocks didn’t stop as Bell and Rutherford got together for something else, taking the number of Cats to seven unanswered blocks. Texas A&M was able to grab a point quickly, but Tealer and Stumler were able to stop any momentum with the Wildcats’ 10th block of the game. Stumler continued Kentucky’s powerful serve with an ace of his own. At 13-3, Texas A&M was unsuccessful with its second challenge. Skinner, Tealer and Rutherford all got the word out for the Cats and increased the lead to 10 at 16-6. Again, the Bell-Rutherford block dominated the Aggie attack as the Wildcats pushed to the finish. Another Stumler ace, impressive Skinner kill and A&M foul saw Kentucky reach the set point and take the second set with a big kill from Grome, 25-11.

Set three

Neither team had more than a one point lead until the Wildcats took a two point lead at 10-8. After another Kentucky run, Texas A&M coach Laura Kuhn unsuccessfully out-calls at 11-8 to burn off her final challenge, trailing three. The Aggies stayed within two until a monster block from Tealer and kill from Stumler gave the Cats some separation at 15-10. Outside of media timeout, a long rally was ended by Stumler’s 11th kill of the afternoon, as she was the only player in the game to have double-digit kills. Tealer and Stumler applied pressure to give the Wildcats more separation, forcing A&M to time out at 19-11. The Wildcats were able to continue their lead from the A&M timeout, as a freshman out of batter Erin Lambo grounded her first kill to bring Kentucky on its feet, 22-12. The impressive performance from Kentucky saw Texas A&M receive a second time-out at 23-12. Lamb was able to get the Cats out of timeout to match point and Sophie Fischer snatched the win with a kill to give the UK the sweep, 25-14.

