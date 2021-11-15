Tennis Federer unlikely to play at 2022 Australian Open – coach





SYDNEY (Reuters) – Roger Federer is unlikely to play in the Australian Open next year, but he is still determined to return to tournament tennis someday, according to his coach Ivan Ljubicic. The 20-time Grand Slam champion has been inactive since he lost in the quarter-finals of Wimbledon in July and underwent another knee surgery. When asked if Federer would return to action in January for the first major of the year, former world number three Ljubicic said the signs were not promising. “I think there are few opportunities, he is still recovering and knowing him, he wants to make sure he can play to win the tournament and play 100%,” the Croat told Stats Perform. “So I think the Australian Open is not a real possibility at the moment. But he will go step by step because he is 40 years old now and he has to be patient. He cannot recover as quickly as he used to.” Federer is on par with Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic in the race to become the most successful Grand Slam champion in men’s singles of all time and the organizers of the Australian Open had hoped to have all three in Melbourne Park. Nadal, who has suffered injuries himself, has said he will be there but Djokovic has declined to confirm his attendance until Tennis Australia announce health protocols for the tournament. The Serbian number one in the world has not confirmed whether he has been vaccinated against COVID-19, a condition for entering Australia under current rules. The Australian government has said it will allow unvaccinated players as long as they are willing to undergo 14 days of quarantine and the state of Victoria is asking for an exemption. Victoria Prime Minister Dan Andrews has made it clear that the state will not request waivers for unvaccinated players. Tennis Australia has repeatedly said that negotiations with the government on the matter are ongoing. Ljubicic said he was sure Federer hadn’t thought of hanging his racket just yet. “We have spoken and I can guarantee that he wants to play tennis again,” he added. “If he decides to retire, he will retire, but I don’t think it’s going to happen overnight.” (Reporting by Nick Mulvenney; editing by Edwina Gibbs)

