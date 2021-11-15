Sault hockey legend Ubriaco looks forward to being inducted into the Hall of Fame (6 photos)

Gene Ubriaco, a noted resident of Sault whose career in hockey spanned eight decades, will be inducted into the National Italian American Sports Hall Of Fame (NIASHF) at its 43rd Annual Gala and Induction Ceremony on December 10 in Chicago.

The list of former inductees is long and impressive, including NHL hockey greats Phil and Tony Esposito of Sault Ste. Marie, race car driver Mario Andretti, baseball legends Yogi Berra, Joe DiMaggio and Tommy Lasorda, soccer coach Vince Lombardi and heavyweight boxing champion Rocky Marciano.

“I was just happy to be on the same planet as those guys,” Ubriaco chuckled, talking to SooToday from his home in Chicago.

“I wish my dad was around, and mommy. That’s what it’s for.”

“I think about my father and my mother, my family, who come across as immigrants. It’s quite an honor. I’m very lucky. I’ve always wanted to play in the NHL. You want to go to the top.”

Throughout his life, Ubriaco has known many notable Saultites (many of them in the local broadcasting world), including Frank Gardi and Russ Ramsay.

He contributed to radio sports when radio in the Sault was truly local.

He has of course known many NHL greats and mentioned Bobby Baun, Tim Horton and Red Kelly as friends.

Between 1967 and 1970, he played for the Pittsburgh Penguins, Oakland Seals and Chicago Blackhawks and appeared in 177 NHL games, scoring 39 goals and 35 assists for a total of 74 points.

“We worked hard at the training camp. We didn’t touch a puck the first week,” he said, chuckling again, thinking back to those days in the NHL.

Before reaching the NHL, Ubriaco played with junior teams such as the Sudbury Wolves and with American Hockey League (AHL) teams, including the Rochester Americans and Hershey Bears, scoring 162 goals and 258 assists for a total of 420 points in the AHL.

In 1970 he went into coaching. He coached in the United States Hockey League and Eastern Hockey League, won Coach of the Year awards in the United States Hockey League in 1973-1974 and in the Eastern Hockey League in 1979-1980.

Ubriaco eventually returned to the NHL as the coach of the Pittsburgh Penguins in 1988-89 and left the organization in December 1989.

He coached the Italian Olympic ice hockey team at the 1992 Winter Olympics in Albertville, France.

He later moved to the Chicago Wolves as a coach in 1994 (the Wolves an International Hockey League team before moving to the AHL in 2001) and has remained with the organization ever since, currently the team’s Director of Hockey Operations and Senior Advisor.

He was initiated into the Sault Ste. Marie Hockey Hall of Fame in 1981.

Gene’s brother John Ubriaco (1924-2012) played for several teams in Canada and the US, inducted into the Sault Ste. Marie Hockey Hall of Fame in 1969.

“My brother was a very good hockey player. It’s really nice to be there with him.”

Of the Chicago Wolves, Ubriaco said, “It’s a great organization.”

“We want to be more than a hockey team in Chicago. We want to be the best show in town for the money,” Ubriaco said on Sunday as he prepared for a home game against the Toronto Marlies.

Looking back on his career, he said: “I don’t think I’ve ever had a bad day as a player, coach or manager.”

Ubriaco said he looks back on his time in the NHL as his favorite period of his long career.

“Making it into the National Hockey League was my goal and nothing would stop me.”

Speaking of the modern NHL, Ubriaco said: “I have to give the players a lot of credit. I’ve never seen it this competitive. Guys are thinking about making it to the playoffs now (at this early point in the season). Mostly it was after Christmas. But I think we’re going to have a great hockey season in the NHL.”

Of the pay players now receive, and compared to his own time, Ubriaco said: “Your pay was for what you did, not for what you’re going to do. God bless the NHL Players Association. I think the money (nowadays) takes away a lot of incentives. The reason players kept getting better (in the old NHL) was because they could make more money the better they got.

“(But) the hockey today, the skills, the speed, I love it.”

Ubriaco is also an art lover who has been creating images of the Sault in recent years, his work clearly shows a love of life and sentimentality.

“I started drawing in 1990,” he said, while some of his work was featured in The Chicago Tribune.

A father of two, grandfather of six and great-grandfather of one, Ubriaco, who has relatives in the Sault (including daughter Francine), said he will always consider this community home.

“We love our old town, that’s for sure… I’ve never missed a Christmas in Sault Ste. Mary.”

“The Sault is just a great place if you want to grow and be someone. We are a close-knit community in many ways.”

Aside from his long hockey career, Ubriaco said: “The best thing that happened to me was meeting my wife. It has given me direction and focused more on what is important. I am going to share this honor (to be included in the NIASHF). It’s part of her, that’s for sure.”