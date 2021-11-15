Sports
T20 World Cup Final: David Warner Etches His Name Into Cricket History Books For All The Right Reasons
Not for the first time in his career, David Warner showed up for his country when it needed him most.
Out of form in this World Cup, the 35-year-old opener his side of the Indian Premier League, Sunrisers Hyderabad, actually dropped him.
However, when it mattered most and Warner took the gold and green from Australia, he again delivered consistently and it should come as no surprise that the left-handed opener was named Player of the Tournament.
While leg spinner Adam Zampa had the best marks of the tournament, 5-19 against Bangladesh, and was generally frugal, he barely changed the course of many games and the same could be said of his fellow bowlers.
However, Warner was everywhere and, yes, in the final, man-of-the-match Mitch Marsh’s big hit was the icing on the cake of Australia’s glorious final win over New Zealand’s perennial bridesmaid’s tournament Warner, who largely by laying a good foundation as his captain and opening partner, Aaron Finch, once again took off cheaply.
Warner’s 53 was valuable as he was there and played well, allowed Marsh to go into full attack mode and his innings set the stage for Australia’s eventual win.
The same can be said in the semi-final against Pakistan, when the mustachioed man comes again.
Sure, at the end of the innings it was wicketkeeper Matthew Wade taking in 41 of 17 deliveries to take Australia to victory, but for the most part it was Warner.
At that point, Australia faced the biggest chase in this World Cup, with 177 to be scored after Pakistan took the Australian bowlers to the cleaners.
Shaheen Shah Afridi was bowling unplayable early on and took Finch away for a duck, but Warner saw it right and flourished as he looted 49 from 10 overs, before being doled out to a ball he didn’t hit.
But the post-match talk wasn’t about that, but rather how Warner punched a Mohammad Hafeez double bouncer for a massive six.
Former Indian batsman GautamGambhir took the cheapest route and labeled the incident as not in the spirit of the game, suggesting that Warner shouldn’t have sent the double-bounce dolly almost all the way to the top tier of the ‘Ring of Fire’.
“What an absolutely pathetic display of the spirit of the game by Warner! #Shameful,” Gambhir tweeted.
Gambhir insisted his comments were made in response to previous criticisms of Indian spinner Ravichandrin Ashwin for using the Mankad mode of discharge, where the bowler knocks out the batter as they retire at the non-striker’s end .
But pitting them against Warner, who has regularly sparked controversy during a career on the brink, was choosing an easy target and a target to try and win his first Twenty20 World Cup for his side.
Achieving that goal is just another award in what has been a great career and one that should be considered memorable, not for the controversies but for the brilliance.
Sure, 2013 was an annus horribilis, with his attack on Joe Root a career low, and 2018’s Tour of South Africa was far from Warner’s biggest hits parade.
It started with the confrontation with South African wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock, where the pair reportedly engaged in an unsavory verbal sparring session that almost turned physical before ‘Sandpapergate’ ensued and Warner, Steve Smith and Cameron Bancroft were all lengthy and over-the-top. top received bans for the cricket crime of tampering with balls.
Warner and Smith were each given a 12-month ban, while other players who did so in the game were often given much lighter penalties, mostly fines, including former South African captain Faf du Plessis.
But now, three years later, Warner has once again proved that he was almost unrivaled with the bat when it was needed most.
He averaged 48.16 and scored 289 runs in seven innings. The only real failure came against England when their lives tore through Australia and he made 1 in a humiliating loss, but the rest after that, when it was make or die for his country, were brilliant.
In games he was to win against the West Indies, Pakistan and New Zealand, he made 89 not outs, 49 and 53 respectively, and those innings have been accompanied by countless other honors throughout his career.
Warner has made 5,000 runs and 50 field layoffs in both the Test and ODI arenas, achieving the fifth-highest test score ever, 335 not out.
When it comes to limited overs, Warner has made the second most ODI hundreds in a calendar year, with seven in 2019 only Sachin Tendulkar has more and was the fourth fastest player with 5,000 ODI runs behind prolific run machines Hashim Amla, Viv Richards and Virat Kohli.
And with international test, ODI and T20 averages of 48.09, 45.45 and 32.74, Warner already sets itself apart from many of its peers.
Now that he has been Australia’s most influential player in a piece of sporting history for a great sporting nation, it could well be the crowning glory of a glittering career that was more brilliant than controversial.
