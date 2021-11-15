At age 13, Jennifer Varghese wins U-19 silver in Maharashtra table tennis ranking | More sports news





NAGPUR: A day after being forced to settle for a bronze medal in girls’ U-15 singles, Jennifer Varghese came out with full force at an senior age event of the Ramesh Yashwant Prabhoo Memorial First Maharashtra State Ranking Table Tennis Tournament at the Prabodhankar Thackeray Krida Sankul, Vile Parle, Mumbai on Sunday.

The 13-year-old city paddler took home a silver medal in the U-19 singles event of the ranking tournament played under the auspices of Maharashtra State Table Tennis Association (MSTTA).

Jennifer also played in the U-17 group but went down in the quarterfinals. Playing matches in several categories in one day took its toll on young Jennifer as she ran out of gas and lost the U-19 top match.

Starting eighth in the U-19 group, Jennifer rallied beautifully to surprise Thane’s fourth-ranked Vidhi Shah in a thrilling 4-3 semifinal. Jennifer won the thrilling match 10-12, 11-4, 11-13, 11-5, 11-9, 8-11, 11-8 to set up the title fight with second seed Sayali Wani of Nashik who placed Punes third defeated Pritha Vartikar 11-5, 11-8, 9-11, 12-10, 11-9 in the other semifinal.

The veteran Nashik paddler picked up where she left off, beating Jennifer in straight but long games 11-1, 11-8, 15-13, 12-10 to lift the U-19 gold. Earlier in the quarterfinals, Jennifer Thanes defeated Mukta Dalvi 11-6, 2-11, 11-8, 11-6, 11-6.

In the U-17 girls’ singles, Jennifer was placed ninth and faced U-19 champion and U-17 top league Sayali from Nashik in the quarterfinals. The city girl fought well, but went down fighting in a close match 3-4 to marginally miss another state medal. Sayali won their last eight matches 5-11, 11-9, 11-9, 12-14, 9-11, 11-3, 11-1.

RESULTS

Girls U-19

Last: 2-Sayali Wani (NSK) defeated 8-Jennifer Varghese (NGP) 11-1, 11-8, 15-13, 12-10.

Semi-finals: 8-Jennifer Varghese (NGP) defeated 4-Vidhi Shah (TSTTA) 10-12, 11-4, 11-13, 11-5, 11-9, 8-11, 11-8; 2-Sayali Wani (NSK) defeated 3-Pritha Vartikar (PNA) 11-5, 11-8, 9-11, 12-10, 11-9.

Quarter-finals: 8-Jennifer Varghese (NGP) defeated Mukta Dalvi (TSTTA) 11-6, 2-11, 11-8, 11-6, 11-6; 4-Vidhi Shah (TSTTA) defeated 5-Ananya Chande (TSTTA) 11-5, 11-7, 9-11, 11-9, 11-7; 3-Pritha Vartikar (PNA) defeated 6-Sampada Bhiwandkar (TSTTA) 11-4, 8-11, 12-10, 11-9, 15-13, 11-6; 2-Sayali Wani (NSK) defeated 7-Shravani Sawant (THN) 4-11, 8-11, 9-11, 12-10, 11-9.

Girls U-17

Quarter-finals: 1-Sayali Wani (NSK) defeated 9-Jennifer Verghese (NGP) 5-11, 11-9, 11-9, 12-14, 9-11, 11-3, 11-1; 4-Shravani Sawant (THN) defeated 5-Radhika Sakpal (PNA) 11-3, 16-14, 11-3, 11-7; 11-Shubha Bhat (THN) defeated 3-Pritha Vartikar (PNA) 11-8, 12-10, 14-12, 3-11, 2-11, 4-11, 13-11; 2-Taneesha Kotecha (NSK) defeated Hardee Patel (TSTTA) 12-10, 11-6, 11-7, 11-4.

