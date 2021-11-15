Guard Alex Caruso likes where Bulls are going, especially after win over Clippers

LOS ANGELES Bull guard Alex Caruso scanned the crowded rehearsal room, examining all of his teammates as he repeated the question.

Who here would win Squid Game? said Caruso, referring to the Netflix series, glancing another look at a handful of younger players getting a scrimmage. I know this sounds biased, but it should be me. I really think I’m versatile and smart. … I just somehow find out. Yes I. Idk, check it out.

Doubt him? Then explain how Caruso, an undrafted free agent in 2016, was knocked out by the 76ers and Thunder and spent some time in the development league before taking on the Lakers in the 2017 Summer League.

All he did with the Lakers was go from sideshow to cult hero, earning an NBA championship along the way.

So returning to Los Angeles for back-to-back games against the Clippers, who defeated the Bulls 100-90 on Sunday, and the Lakers, who will play them on Monday, wasn’t just important to Caruso from a basketball standpoint. It was also a reminder of where he came from and what he had learned and gave him the chance to talk to his teammates again about the will to succeed.

The first day we showed up before camp even volunteered and then to the training camp, the preseason, now I think everyone on this team wants to win and everyone knows what it takes to win, said Caruso. Im just trying to help that process when asked.

That’s because Caruso only knows it takes a lot of effort. If he didn’t, he wouldn’t be a rotational player and a major defensive presence at LeBron James & Co. have become.

It was therefore no surprise that Caruso was in the starting line-up against the Clippers for the first time this season. After the Bulls were smothered by the Warriors on Friday, coach Billy Donovan needed something.

Paul George helped lock the Clippers attacker and was right in the alley of Carusos. It was no coincidence that George was a shaky 3-for-12 from the field in the first half, while Caruso was a plus-12 and the Bulls had a 54-45 lead at halftime. George finished 7-for-25.

The Clippers ran from late in the third quarter into early in the fourth, even taking a one-point lead with 10 minutes to go. In the end, however, DeMar DeRozan (33 points) and Zach LaVine (29) dragged the Bulls to victory.

However, Caruso knows there are many more steps the Bulls need to take to get where they want to be this season. Facing the Clippers and Lakers in his two-game personal homecoming were great starting points, but he and the Bulls need to remember their priorities.

I know… there’s a lot of attention, a lot of people who care about things off the court that could make me come back here, but for me it’s always been about basketball, Caruso said when asked about his cult – happy to follow. I had to try and keep that up front because I had no room for mistakes, no room for a misstep or a missed opportunity.

It just worked for me in LA And to win a championship with that team, those teammates [and] the coaches, it has become what it has become. But for me it was always about basketball first, and I think I’ve kept it that way. I think that’s why I’ve had some success in this game.