At the age of 43, Sabeeja, born in Kannur, secures a place in the Qatar Women’s Cricket Team | Cricket News
By their early forties, most athletes would have retired or bid farewell to a career long past its prime – as 42-year-old West Indian cricket great Chris Gayle did at the T20 World Cup.
But for the former captain of the Kerala women’s cricket team Sabeeja AP, 43 is reaching the pinnacle of a professional career that began in 1989.
Sabeeja, a native of Keecheri in the Kannur district of Kerala, who now lives in Doha, has been selected for the Qatar National Women’s Cricket Team for a three-match T20I series against a visit to Nepal this month.
It’s a dream come true, said a cheering Sabeeja on the phone from Doha.
She is the oldest member of the 15-man squad announced on Sunday by Qatar Cricket Association president Yousef Jeham al-Kuwari.
Interestingly, Sabeeja’s student Saachi Dhadwal, daughter of Mumbai residents, is also part of the squad.
Sabeeja’s daughter Malavika, who was a district player —-bowling outside the spin-offs like her mother — is studying BDS in Mangalore.
Stand out abroad
Sabeeja has been working as an activity coordinator at Cambridge International School in Doha since 2017.
After working as a coach in Kerala for several years, she continued to train young cricketers in Doha and obtained the QCA Level-O certificate.
To stay in shape, Sabeeja also played regularly. Qatar’s flexible cricket schedule, which was not much affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, proved helpful.
Unlike in India, we have no district or state level competitions. Here we play club-level tournaments, which are a great way to work on your skills and stay in shape, says Sabeeja.
Her all-round performance quickly stood out and she nearly made the cut last year when teams from Kuwait and Oman came to visit. But as she was unable to meet the required residency eligibility criteria, Sabeeja stayed on as a trainer.
This year, however, Sabeeja hoped for a place in the roster and it happened.
cricket career
Back in Kerala, Sabeeja had an outstanding career, as a player, coach and later as a selector.
During a playing career spanning 17 years, she represented Kerala in the U-16, U-19 and Senior categories. Under her captaincy, a Kerala U-19 women’s cricket team qualified for a national championship for the first time.
She was an assistant to popular coach Robin Menon of a Kerala U-19 team and also led the Kannur district team before being appointed to the U-16 and U-19 selection committees.
Sabeeja was working as an assistant professor at Chinmaya Arts and Science College for Women, Kannur, when Doha called.
When I was young I dreamed of playing for India, but it never came true. Now that I’m in my 40s, I’ve had the chance to play for the Qatar national team and it all feels so surreal, Sabeeja said.
She wants to make the most of this opportunity and set an example for her younger teammates. We have a good balance in the team and I hope my experience will come in handy.
Qatar will play three T20Is against Nepal at the Asian Town Cricket Stadium in Doha on November 16, 17 and 18 and Sabeeja can’t wait to get her career started again.
