Union footballers fight cancellation with the same enthusiasm shown for opponents

Union didn’t get a chance to extend its nine-game winning streak and advance to the provincial section finals, but head coach Lou Grasso Jr. was able to. can’t stop marveling at the moves his players made under pressure over the weekend.

The 17th-ranked and best-seeded Farmers (9-1) found out on Friday morning that Dr. Scott Taylor, the township schools’ superintendent, had ordered the North 2, Group 5, semifinal round match against Paterson Eastside to be canceled after being informed that four Union players had tested positive for COVID-19. Taylor met with the players that morning to deliver the bad news that they would not be able to defend the sectional title the Farmers captured in 2019. In 2020 there was no late season.

They were devastated, it was appalling, Grasso recalled his players’ initial reaction when he heard about the forfeit, which automatically sent fifth-seeded Paterson Eastside to the championship game this Friday against second-seeded Clifton.

And there was a run-up to it because we had to do all the tests (Thurs night). So it was already a problem, but until the last half hour, 45 minutes before the meeting, we were playing. Those kids were ready to play. They couldn’t believe it.

But I couldn’t be prouder than now to be their coach, said Grasso. They represented themselves and represented their point of view in this situation with class and intelligence. They have been quite remarkable.

Stunned silence was the initial response from these youths Friday morning, but it was promptly followed by a call to action, led by four-star defensive defender Davison Igbinosun and joined by parents, coaches and thousands of others in this Union County community.

First, there was an impromptu meeting with Taylor in his office Friday afternoon, where the players’ arguments were convincing; then an online petition that collected more than 7,400 signatures at 4:30 p.m. on Sunday; and there was also a rally defending their cause, held early Sunday afternoon at the high school’s Cooke Memorial Field, the site of almost countless great victories for farmers. #LetUnionPlay has become the rallying cry of teams on social media.

We would try to keep fighting, keep trying to change it, Igbinosun said from the rally. We’ve been completely kept on the edge of this thing, so we’ve tried to stand up for ourselves because no one is advocating for us.

let them play @NJSIAA. I have instructed my counsel to file an emergency appeal. We have to keep players healthy, but we also have to give them time. @UnionHS_Sports deserves his #17 soccer team to show the rest of the state what it’s made of. — Scott Taylor, Ed.D. (@TaylorEdLead) Nov 14, 2021

All of that activity is unlikely to change the unions’ predicament, but even though Taylor tweeted just before 2 p.m. Sunday morning, I instructed my counsel to file an emergency appeal. We have to keep players healthy, but we also have to give them their time, he wrote.

Taylor had written a letter Saturday to Coleen Maguire, executive director of the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association, requesting that I grant my dissolution of the Township of Union School Districts withdrawal from the 2021 NJSAIAA State Football Tournament. The district is ready to have its entire football team tested for rapid PCR as early as Sunday, Nov. 14, so it can determine the viability of playing its previously scheduled game against Patersons) Eastside High School.

Maguire acknowledged in a text message Sunday morning that she had responded to Taylor’s request, which was respectfully declined. No further comments, she wrote.

Additional comment was essentially made as early as September 15th. That was when the NJSIAA, the state’s governing body for high school sports, declared its policy for all tournaments canceled due to COVID-19 cases.

NJSIAA will not delay or change the schedule of state tournaments for a team unable to participate due to COVID-19 issues, the policy said. For any team unable to participate on the scheduled date or play by date, the opponent advances.

There’s more to that statement, though that certainly clarifies the NJSIAA’s position under these circumstances.

Igbinosun said he and his teammates were aware of that policy, which is why they felt Taylor acted too quickly to cancel the match. Taylor said in a radio interview with Central Jersey Sports Radio’s Mike Pavlichko on Saturday that he was acting on behalf of the youths only after consulting with Union and Paterson health officials and his own administrative team.

It was very clear to point out to (players) that I had made this decision because I was being guided by the health professionals that it was not safe to play, Taylor said.

I have been a Superintendent for about nine years and an Educational Director for 25 years. I would consider this decision one of the few I’ve ever had to make.

Igbinosun had asked Taylor face-to-face at Friday’s meeting and again wondered on Sunday why student-athletes who tested negative were ordered to be at school Friday but couldn’t represent the football team against Eastside that night.

Two players felt sick at school on Wednesday and eventually tested positive for the coronavirus. There are 46 other varsity players on the roster, 24 of whom have been vaccinated and thus untested. That left 22 to be tested on Thursday, and two additional players turned out to be positive.

He (Taylor) said he spoke to health officials, but he also sent us back to school on Friday if we tested negative, Igbinosun said. The whole contradiction is that if it was safe enough for us to go back to school, why wasn’t it safe enough for us to play a football game?

This was made by one man. He spoke on behalf of the entire community without meeting anyone in the community. He made this decision himself, he said.

Taylor accepted ownership of the ruling but said he was not alone in his search for a conclusion.

The leadership team and I were on pins and needles, Taylor told Pavlichko. We didn’t sleep much all night. I stood in front of the children with the team yesterday (Friday) at 12.30 pm. They were heartbroken, man, and I got emotional myself.

I know some people think I haven’t thought this through carefully, but I can tell you that my leadership team and I made a decision that took about 12 hours. It was heartbreaking.

Grasso said he understands why his players would feel betrayed at this point, but said that is not the case where he stands. He especially thanks the high school athletic director, Linda Ionta, for her work on behalf of the students.

All I know is that anyone who can be is doing what they need to do to get this game played. It’s a joint effort by everyone, Grasso said. The kids don’t really know what goes on behind the scenes; they know what is happening on social media. But I spoke to a few today (Sunday) and I assured them that people are trying to do everything they can. I don’t know if they trust that 100 percent, but it’s the truth.

And this truth hurts. A lot.

You’d almost rather lose the game, Grasso said. At least it’s not that feeling of what if? It’s just emptiness for these kids.

