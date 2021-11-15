Girls Hockey Team Wins Championship Months After Tragic Death of Coach, SDPD Officer – NBC 7 San Diego





Over the summer, a tragic ghost accident killed two San Diego police officers in San Ysidro. One of the officers was also a youth hockey coach for San Diego Angels Girls Hockey. The team recently took home their first national championship in team history and they may have had a guardian angel by their side. The San Diego Angels — 7pm team — turned 6 and 0 last weekend at the three-day Roc City Girls Fest in Rochester, New York. For us, from Southern California to going back east, to Rochester, New York in one of the biggest girls’ tournaments in the world and winning the 19 and under division, it says something for sure, said Alex Morrison, director of San Diego Angels. The win also said something about the determination of the teams. I know she must be super proud, said team captain Tiffany Anderson. I know that shed is trying to coach us more, too. You know, putting pucks in the net. That’s what she said a lot. The 19 players have gone through an emotional transition after the loss of their coach and San Diego police detective Jamie Huntley-Park. She and her husband, fellow officer Ryan Park, were killed in June when a wrong-way driver collided head-on with their car. It was devastating to law enforcement and the hockey world. Huntley-Park was also a renowned hockey umpire, who was vetted to lead ice hockey in the 2022 Winter Olympics. Were the angels and now we have an angel looking down on us, said player Isabella Mardesich. She taught us so much about just being together and always supporting each other in everything we do and never putting anyone down. And I think we really took advantage of that that weekend. And that’s one of the reasons we won. These national champions are now in the top 20 in the country out of 144 teams. They competed against some of the best players in their age group. Since the summer, the team has been wearing custom patches on their helmets in honor of their coach, who strived to make them better players and people. Sometimes she was a good cop, sometimes she was a bad cop, Anderson said. She was very, very, very encouraging. And she would make sure we don’t get revenge and things like that. She would always say, just put a puck in the net. Place a puck in the net. That was her thing. The Angels are now in the process of qualifying for the American hockey nationals. Sunday night’s regular season game ended in a 4-2 win over the San Jose Junior Sharks at the Kroc Center Ice Arena.

