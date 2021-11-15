Table tennis president Rues missed Pan Am opportunity for Joseph

Sport

Acting President of the TT Table Tennis Association (TTTTA) Kevin Lewis said athletes should not seek funding to represent this country. National player Brittany Joseph was forced to miss the 2021 Pan American Table Tennis Championships in Lima, Peru, because she was unable to raise the necessary funds.

Rheann Chung was the only TT athlete in the competition on Saturday.

Chung was to be accompanied by Joseph, but he was unable to raise the necessary funding.

The TTTTA, like many other local sports organizations, is short of funds and was unable to obtain all of the funds for Chung and Joseph.

The TTTTA gave both players a percentage of the needed funding, but only Chung was able to move the rest of the funds.

“We have given the players approval letters to seek sponsors… Rheann Chung would have gotten her sponsors,” said Lewis.

Chung received funding from the Sports and Culture Fund and a corporate company.

Lewis hopes table tennis athletes will not have to miss any tournaments in the future due to funding.

“We would have made a small contribution (for the trip), nothing substantial… we had written a check for her (Joseph) but she couldn’t access it because she realized she wouldn’t have the (full payment) have been able to do.

“I don’t like the idea of ​​self-financing, athletes just have to start representing the country…if there’s one thing in my tenure as acting president that we could accomplish is to clear the accounts in the association so that when athletes move to to go abroad, they don’t have to study if they get funding. That in itself is nonsense in my book.”

It’s a “disservice” to the athletes, Lewis said.

Lewis said it cost about $12,000 for each player to compete in the championships.

He used the example of the national player Derron Douglas who is now in Germany after financing his trip.

“We as an association should be able to send players abroad… as it is now, players have to dig in their pockets and leave and that’s because we don’t have that kind of money to run things really well.”

The Ministry of Sport and Social Development wants all sports organizations to be transparent, which means, among other things, that they carry out regular financial audits.

Lewis said previously run table tennis associations had their “books in order” to access funding.

With more financial backing, Lewis believes TT table tennis players will reach greater heights.

“Once we get that financial backing, we’ll do much better.”

Lewis said the association aims to raise money for the athletes.

At the Championships, Chung lost a seven-game thriller to Argentina’s Ana Codina 7-11, 12-10, 6-11, 7-11, 11-8, 11-3, 4-11 in the round of 32.

Before that match, Chung won her round of 64 against Colombian Juliana Lozada 11-4, 12-10, 11-9, 11-9.