FANTASY Dashboard – Contest 25 – FanCode ECS Cyprus





NCT Last five matches: WWWLL (Average score for 105, average score against 104) CYM Last five matches: WLWLW (Average score for 119, average score against 94) Official Betting Partner of the ECN bet now NICOSIA TIGERS (NCT) Captain: Faysal Mia wicket keeper: Ashish Bam Projected top four: Roman Mazumder, Mehmood Zeeshan, Ashish Bam, Bilal Hussain Projected opening Bowlers: Roman Mazumder, Tomal Aminul Spin options: Faysal Mia, Roman Mazumder NICOSIA TIGERS Key players: Roman Mazumder, right-handed opener, the all-rounder scored a 25-ball 50 against NFCC on Thursday. The second-highest scorer for NCT with 113 runs in six innings. Mehmood Zeeshan, righthanded batter, leading scorer for NCT with 208 runs in seven innings. Scored a 31-ball 78 vs NFCC on Thursday to take a player of the match award. Also scalped FIVE wickets. Faysal Mia, skipper, right arm spinner, joint second highest wicket taker for NCT picking up FIVE wickets in seven matches. Ataur Rahman, right arm medium pacer, best wicket taker for NCT picking up SIX wickets in five games. CYPRUS MOEFLONES (CYM) Captain: Mohammed Hussain wicket keeper: Zeeshan Sarwar Projected top four: Zeeshan Sarwar, Gurdeep Sharma, Mehran Khan |, Gursewak Singh | Projected opening Bowlers: Murtaza Yamin, Waqar Ali Spin options: Riyaz Kajalwala, Muhammad Husain CYPRUS MUFFLONEN Key players: Mehran Khan |, Moufflons’ run machine, best hitter on the Cypriot domestic circuit for the past three years, top scorer for CYM muscling 112 runs in two games, including a 32-ball 72* against NFCC. Chamal Sadun, top allrounder, second highest runs scorer and wicket taker for CYM, who amassed 98 runs and picked up FOUR wickets. Waqar Ali, Aggressive fast bowler who performs best under pressure has scalped THREE wickets in three matches so far. Kamal Riazo, aggressive fast bowler, joint top wicket taker for CYM picking up FOUR wickets in three games. Two-time champions Cyprus Moufflons have not looked their best so far with only a fifty percent win record. Nicosia Tigers was more impressive with five wins in seven games and is comfortably in second place. CYM will have to be at their best to beat NCT in their quest for a third straight title. Last time they met: CTT21.064 | CYM 85(8.1) final NCT 81 (Oct 19, 2021) Match Prediction: Nicosia Tigers (NCT) takes sixth win. Tune in for the live action from Cyprus Monday to Saturday from *0630 GMT * 0730 CET * 1200 IST. Connect with the ECN on our Official Telegram Channel

