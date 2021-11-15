Mino Raiola’s rise from pizza parlor worker to football super agent | Football news

Perhaps the name Roderick Turpijn means little to you. He was a Dutch footballer who made a handful of appearances for Ajax in the 1990s before transferring to De Graafschap and disappearing from the professional game in his mid-20s.

Regardless of. That one transfer had already shaped him for life.

Turpijn revealed this in his own account of the deal. In an extraordinary act of brinkmanship, his agent had run away from negotiations with De Graafschap – then, as now, a nondescript Dutch team. He demanded that they match Turpijn’s salary at Ajax.

Surprisingly, the club agreed, even with bonuses. Impressive work before you find out that the figure his agent claimed Turpijn earned at Ajax was pure fantasy.

That agent was Mino Raiola.

Turpijn’s gratitude continues – his account of this story in the bimonthly magazine hard grass was titled “Thank you, Mino” – and perhaps the story also helps illustrate Raiola’s enduring appeal to his customers. To them, he’s still the little guy who wants to beat the system.

Agents are sometimes stylized as the game’s enemies and Raiola has come to personify that more clearly than anyone else. While his contemporary Jorge Mendes is seen as a more shady figure, making things smoother, Raiola is outspoken, brash.

Sir Alex Ferguson freely admits that he hated him.

But players love him. That exchange with Ferguson led to Pogba leaving for Juventus, where he became a superstar and returned to Manchester United for a world record fee. Zlatan Ibrahimovic entrusted his career to him. Erling Haaland is now doing the same.

The bonds forged with this Dutch-Italian are real.

“For the players, Mino is a great guy because he helps them get the best contracts they can get,” said Michel Kreek. air sports. “He is a nuisance to the clubs.”

To understand how the game’s biggest stars have come to rely on Raiola, it helps to go back to the beginning and those very first deals. When the Turpijn story tells us about his negotiating skills, others shine a light on this ability to build trust.

Image:

Michel Kreek was helped by Mino Raiola after his move from Ajax to Padova



Kreek was a midfielder at Ajax. A two-time title winner, he was also part of Louis van Gaal’s side who defeated Turin in the 1992 UEFA Cup final. But the emergence of Edgar Davids soon landed him on the bench and the chance to move to Italy spoke to.

In Kreek’s case, Padova was the Italian club.

“Even though it wasn’t the biggest club, it was a big step for me to go to the best competition in Europe. It was a big step. I’ve been with Ajax since I was eight, so I knew every corner of the stadium .” Then you go abroad and at 23 you have to take care of yourself.”

Not quite. Kreek’s manager was Rob Jansen, but he had Raiola for company.

“At the time, Mino was working for Rob, so he had to accompany all the players going to Italy,” explains Kreek. “In my situation I went to Padova. Mino was the translator for everything that was said between Rob Jansen and the board of Padova.”

Raiola worked from childhood in his parents’ pizza restaurant in Haarlem and had a gift for business. He started Intermezzo, at the age of 17, looking for opportunities for Dutch companies in Italy. He claims to have been a self-made millionaire when he was a teenager.

Image:

Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Mino Raiola pictured together at the 2018 World Cup



When it came to football, as a young man of Italian descent living on the outskirts of Amsterdam, the stars were aligned. Raiola started at a time when a wonderful generation of Dutch talent was emerging and Serie A was the best competition in the world.

“Of course the money was better in Italy than in the Netherlands,” says Kreek.

Raiola’s venture saw him seize the opportunity to be an intermediary. He was involved in Dennis Bergkamp’s famous move to Inter, but there were many more. Marciano Vink moved from Ajax to Genoa that same year. Last summer, Bryan Roy went to Foggia.

Roy’s experience with Raiola is revealing.

“He did the deal because he spoke Italian,” says Roy air sports.

“But more importantly, he took care of me once he closed the deal. He was with me day and night. He made sure I could settle in in the best way. That’s something I will always be grateful for.” Not everyone will do that for you.”

Image:

Bryan Roy leaned heavily on Mino Raiola after moving to Foggia



Raiola stayed with Roy in Foggia for six months. “For the first few months we had a room next to each other in Hotel Cicolella,” he recalls. “Then I found an apartment and he helped me with everything. Finding the right stuff for the apartment.”

No job was too big, no detail too small. Raiola even helped paint the apartment. To Roy, it was a testament to his dedication. “There are many beautiful cities in Italy,” he adds. “Foggia is not one of them! I think my example is the best example of what Mino is really like.”

Still, Creek has a few of its own.

“From the moment I went to Padova, Mino was the one who helped me get a house, get a car, open the bank accounts. All that kind of stuff because he spoke the language. He was there for the first time non stop for three weeks so he was a big help to me during that time.

“He was able to fix everything. For example, when I signed my contract, there was no car. In two days he arranged a car for me from a personal sponsor. There were certain things and he would just do it. It was not his job , but he would just do it.

“That was then Mino. He made connections and it was so easy for him to get things done. He was fun to be around. He was very outspoken even at that time.”

Use Chrome Browser for a more accessible video player



Alvaro Montero discusses Real Madrid’s chances of getting Erling Haaland. to get



What made Raiola stand out is that he didn’t kick down but up. He likes to tell the story of former Juventus director Luciano Moggi berating his own entourage for not meeting the then-unknown Raiola, as had been agreed.

Even veteran figures like Zdenek Zeman, the celebrated Czech coach who would later lead Lazio, Roma and Napoli, couldn’t escape him in their inner sanctuary. Zeman was a Foggia coach when Roy arrived and he soon had an unlikely assistant.

“He even went to the dressing room when the manager had his talk,” Roy says to himself, laughing at the memory. “He was next to Zeman to coach me for the first few weeks. It was great. It was phenomenal. We had a very good friendship.”

Zeman also began to appreciate it. In the summer of 1996 Raiola helped Zemans fellow countryman Pavel Nedved of Sparta Prague to his side in Lazio. Nedved would join Juventus and win the Ballon d’Or in 2003, confirming Raiola’s super-agent status.

His time as a translator of Jansen was over by then.

“Rob took charge, Mino assisted,” Kreek recalls. “At some point I think Mino thought he could do better on his own and decided to start his own business.”

It was a smart move. Raiola’s customer base remains relatively small and still prides itself on the personal approach. But two decades later, he’s still doing some of the biggest deals, still opposing some of the world’s most famous clubs. And still trusted by the stars.

“It is not for nothing that the big players are at Mino”, adds Kreek.

Haaland’s next transfer will be one of the biggest in football.

Expect Mino Raiola to do the deal.