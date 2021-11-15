Berrettini: ‘Not being able to finish kills me’ | ATP tour





Matteo Berrettins’ opening match on home soil at the Nitto ATP Finals in Turin ended in disappointment on Sunday after he had to retire due to an injury to his left sideline at the start of the second set. It wasn’t until the Italian put in a strong first set performance, though, pushing Alexander Zverev to a tiebreaker before falling 7/9. The sixth seed was supported the entire time by a vocal crowd against the German in an electric atmosphere on the Pala Alpitour. It is the first time that the season finale will be held in Turin. The atmosphere was one of the best I’ve ever felt in my life,” Berrettini said. “It was unbelievable. That’s probably why I feel so bad right now. Not being able to finish the match is killing me. It’s just really hard to face. I really wanted to enjoy every second, that’s what we said as a team. The worst that could have happened has happened. FOLLOW THIS WEEK’S ACTION After the Australian Open in February, the 25-year-old was sidelined for two months due to a abdominal injury sustained in the first major of the season. Berrettini admitted he’s not sure if the injury that forced him to retire against Zverev is a recurrence of the same problem. It’s very tough for me mentally because I used to have an injury near the same area, so it’s hard to play,” Berrettini said. “I don’t know what it is either. I need to figure out what it is and if it’s not really big then maybe I can play. Tomorrow I will do some checkups with my team and the doctor and I hope it is not something that prevents me from playing the next two games. I just felt around the same area on the service. I got scared and the mental part is the most important. I remember coming back from that injury, to serve at full strength I had to be brave, which isn’t easy when you felt something before. It was just impossible to keep playing. Berrettini, who won tour-level trophies in Belgrade and the Queens Club earlier this year, made his second appearance at the Nitto ATP Finals, having also qualified in 2019 when the event was held in London.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.atptour.com/en/news/berrettini-turin-2021-reaction-sunday

