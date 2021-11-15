Behind Drona award, unwanted piece of land that became a hockey hotspot

It was once pastureland. It is now a breeding ground for some of India’s most talented hockey players.

The transformation started with a disagreement. In 2004, while on his way to Sonepat, former Indian captain Pritam Rani Siwach saw a patch of unkempt land big enough to play hockey. Siwach, one of the mainstays of the national team, entered the twilight of her career.

For a player highly regarded for her leadership skills and game intelligence, coaching seemed like a logical step. So I asked my husband if it was a good idea to use that land to train female players from the region, Siwach says.

Siwach’s husband Kuldeep, also a former hockey player, had been a mainstay throughout her career. But that day he sounded dismissive. He replied: Are you mad? He completely ignored my idea, says Siwach. I was very hurt. It was then that I decided that no matter what, even if I have to fight with my husband, I will work in women’s hockey. That’s how it started.

On Saturday, 17 years later, Siwach, who had previously won an Arjuna Award, was presented with the prestigious Dronacharya Award, making her one of the few recipients of the National Sports Award, both as a player and now as a coach.

And her academy has become one of the main breeding grounds for the national team.

Three players in India’s squad for the Tokyo Olympics – Neha Goyal, Nisha Warsi and Sharmila Devi – started their careers at the modest facility in Sonepat, just off the Grand Trunk Road. Siwach’s son Yashdeep, who also learned the art from her mother, has been selected for the Junior World Cup to be held in Bhubaneswar from November 24 to December 5.

I get goosebumps. It’s been an incredible year. First it was the women’s team performance in the Olympics, then Yashdeeps roster for the Junior World Cup team and now the Dronacharya Award, she says. Too many good things happen at once, it would have been nice if it came in installments. But as my husband says, this is the reward for years of hard work.

The long wait is ironic, as most things happened too early for her. I got the Arjuna Award when I was very young. I got married very early, when I was 23. I had my first child when I was 26. My first retirement came early… Siwach, 47, says.

The first retirement came in 2004, the year Siwach and her husband argued over her idea of ​​coaching female players in Haryana. Kuldeep, Siwach admits, had a point. Sonepat only had men’s hockey at the time and a few from the region had gone on to play internationally.

Her spunk, a trait that made her one of the best players of her generation, dominated. But Kuldeep insisted that she get a coaching degree from the National Institute of Sport, Patiala. I didn’t see the need for it. I thought I had enough knowledge after playing for so many years. But my husband said it would be beneficial in the long run, and he was right. Education is crucial for both players and coaches, she says.

A year later, Siwach made a comeback in the national team, but work at her academy continued. Together with some of her interns, she raised money to build changing rooms and toilets, asked people in the village to sponsor a water cooler, fenced the area with the help of local authorities and transformed the area. something that would pass off as a hockey field.

But it didn’t always go smoothly. On most days, the players had to mow the grass themselves to level the field. And in the rare event that a nearby gym with an artificial surface allowed them to train, Siwach said they wouldn’t provide basic amenities like drinking water to prevent them from coming again.

Then there was the bickering with the district administration. In 2006, authorities attempted to convert the land into a public park. For years no one cared about the place and after we worked hard to put something meaningful there, they wanted to turn it into a park. We fought a lot and asked them, where would the girls play if this ground was snatched from them? In the end, they gave in, she says.

However, help came from different quarters: family, former teammates and coaches. I was away most of the time and my in-laws took care of both children. My husband helped with all the off-the-field stuff needed for the academy and (former coach) MK Kaushik gentleman came by often to give advice, says Siwach. She started to focus on coaching full-time after retiring as a player in 2008. Today, Siwach academy is a haven for underprivileged players from the region. Siwach not only coaches them, but provides them with playing equipment, food and in some cases even shelter as she continues to select player after player to be called up to the state team and national camps.

In fact, leading up to Tokyo, Neha Goyal had told The Indian Express: As a child, I’d seen Pritam Siwach’s photos in a newspaper, and I went down to see how she trained others. One day she asked me if I was interested in hockey… Pritam maam taught me how to play and also provided me with equipment and other facilities. She has played a very important role in my career.

Siwach says: It’s easier to play for the national team and become an Arjuna Awardee, but it’s hard to develop players and work on the grassroots. If I didn’t have the support of my family I would have had a government job after my retirement as a player and there would still be cattle grazing on that field.