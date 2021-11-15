Sports
Australia vs New Zealand T20 World Cup Cricket Final: Kane Williamson Press Conference, Result
New Zealand cricket captain Kane Williamson kept it together with a grin as he was subjected to one of the toughest interviews in the sport.
Kiwi captain Kane Williamson saw the funny side of it, but it doesn’t make this post-game press conference any less brutal.
Just minutes after his team was defeated by Australia in the final of the T20 World Cup on Monday morning, the star batter was subjected to a moment of torture as he faced the media in the bowels of the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.
The Black Caps leader was typically classy in his post-match comments, paying respect to the Aussie team who peaked in the tight squeeze to complete a thrilling chase of New Zealand’s total of 173 with seven balls left.
Missed out on the epic T20 World Cup Final between Australia and New Zealand? Catch up with Kayo Minis. New to Kayo? Start your free trial today
It was an emotional victory for Justin Langer’s team, which celebrated Australia’s first-ever T20 World Cup win – and it came after a build-up that saw the team falling out of line with no answers to its struggles in the sport’s shortest format.
Unfortunately for Williamson, he got to experience the full depth of Australia’s emotional release as he sat down for his press conference to the screams and chants of the nearby Australian dressing room pounding through the walls.
He sat down with a smile on his face and a stoic expression, even when the Australian cheer nearly drowned him out in the middle of one of his replies.
After six minutes of the video below, Williamson finally bursts into a smile when he couldn’t hold it together any longer.
“Australia played really well, and you can hear them celebrating next door,” he said with a sarcastic grin, shaking his head.
“Rightly so. They had a fantastic campaign. They are a team full of great players and they really stood out today.”
A photo from the Australian dressing room shows exactly why it was so brutal for Williamson.
The Australian team – players and staff – has been pictured screaming as they pose for a photo with a TV screen showing Williamson’s press conference in the background.
Indian journalist Subhayan Chakraborty wrote on Twitter that the Australians’ celebrations could be heard “thumping” through the walls.
A video has also surfaced of Australian players Matthew Wade and Marcus Stoinis performing “shoeys” – again pictured with Williamson’s press conference on screen behind them.
It was a day that took a very difficult turn for Williamson having previously sent New Zealand to a strong 173 total by scoring a career high 85 off 48 balls.
Australia’s win brought back memories of their dominant victory over the Black Caps in the 2015 ODI World Cup final in Melbourne, with Mitch Marsh and David Warner starring in the eight-wicket victory.
The Kiwis also lost the 2019 ODI World Cup to England in a dramatic final that was decided over the border after a Super Over.
Williamson interrupted a reporter as he recalled New Zealand’s three losses in the World Cup final, saying: “What about the championship final?” He was referring to this year’s victory in the final of the Test Championship over India in England.
“You sign up to play the game, and you win and you lose, and these are things that can happen every day,” Williamson told reporters.
“You know, if you look at the campaign as a whole, what we’re doing, and the kind of cricket we’ve been able to play, I can say we’re very proud of our efforts over this period.
“You get into a final and anything can happen. You may have mentioned that white ball in 2019, which may become a longer discussion if you have some time.”
Williamson admitted Australia deserved to win as they chased their goal of 173 for the loss of just two wickets.
“Of course it would have been nicer to be on the right side of the result. But Australia played very, very well, and you can hear them celebrating next door, and rightly so,” he said.
“They had a fantastic campaign. They are a team full of great players and they really stood up today.”
New Zealand quickly bounced back from their opening loss to Pakistan to win four consecutive Super 12 matches, with pace bowlers Trent Boult and Tim Southee shaking up the opposition.
Martin Guptill, Daryl Mitchell and Williamson scored over 200 runs in the tournament with Jimmy Neesham putting in a stunning cameo in their semi-final win over England.
Williamson said they will look to win ahead of next year’s T20 World Cup in Australia.
“The bigger picture is the most important and it’s trying to keep improving as a group,” Williamson said.
“I thought we came here with relatively – or a mix, I think, of experience and younger players, that a lot of them, it’s their first time in a World Cup and they played extremely well and are much better for the experiences they have. to have.” and there is a lot of growth here.”
With AFP
Sources
2/ https://www.news.com.au/sport/cricket/kiwi-captain-kane-williamson-subjected-to-cruellest-press-conference/news-story/75148e88d032b58165761e312759da53
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]