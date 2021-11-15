Australia vs New Zealand T20 World Cup Cricket Final: Kane Williamson Press Conference, Result

New Zealand cricket captain Kane Williamson kept it together with a grin as he was subjected to one of the toughest interviews in the sport.

Just minutes after his team was defeated by Australia in the final of the T20 World Cup on Monday morning, the star batter was subjected to a moment of torture as he faced the media in the bowels of the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

The Black Caps leader was typically classy in his post-match comments, paying respect to the Aussie team who peaked in the tight squeeze to complete a thrilling chase of New Zealand’s total of 173 with seven balls left.

It was an emotional victory for Justin Langer’s team, which celebrated Australia’s first-ever T20 World Cup win – and it came after a build-up that saw the team falling out of line with no answers to its struggles in the sport’s shortest format.

Unfortunately for Williamson, he got to experience the full depth of Australia’s emotional release as he sat down for his press conference to the screams and chants of the nearby Australian dressing room pounding through the walls.

He sat down with a smile on his face and a stoic expression, even when the Australian cheer nearly drowned him out in the middle of one of his replies.

After six minutes of the video below, Williamson finally bursts into a smile when he couldn’t hold it together any longer.

“Australia played really well, and you can hear them celebrating next door,” he said with a sarcastic grin, shaking his head.

“Rightly so. They had a fantastic campaign. They are a team full of great players and they really stood out today.”

A photo from the Australian dressing room shows exactly why it was so brutal for Williamson.

The Australian team – players and staff – has been pictured screaming as they pose for a photo with a TV screen showing Williamson’s press conference in the background.

Indian journalist Subhayan Chakraborty wrote on Twitter that the Australians’ celebrations could be heard “thumping” through the walls.

A video has also surfaced of Australian players Matthew Wade and Marcus Stoinis performing “shoeys” – again pictured with Williamson’s press conference on screen behind them.

It was a day that took a very difficult turn for Williamson having previously sent New Zealand to a strong 173 total by scoring a career high 85 off 48 balls.

Australia’s win brought back memories of their dominant victory over the Black Caps in the 2015 ODI World Cup final in Melbourne, with Mitch Marsh and David Warner starring in the eight-wicket victory.

The Kiwis also lost the 2019 ODI World Cup to England in a dramatic final that was decided over the border after a Super Over.

Williamson interrupted a reporter as he recalled New Zealand’s three losses in the World Cup final, saying: “What about the championship final?” He was referring to this year’s victory in the final of the Test Championship over India in England.

“You sign up to play the game, and you win and you lose, and these are things that can happen every day,” Williamson told reporters.

“You know, if you look at the campaign as a whole, what we’re doing, and the kind of cricket we’ve been able to play, I can say we’re very proud of our efforts over this period.

“You get into a final and anything can happen. You may have mentioned that white ball in 2019, which may become a longer discussion if you have some time.”

Williamson admitted Australia deserved to win as they chased their goal of 173 for the loss of just two wickets.

“Of course it would have been nicer to be on the right side of the result. But Australia played very, very well, and you can hear them celebrating next door, and rightly so,” he said.

“They had a fantastic campaign. They are a team full of great players and they really stood up today.”

New Zealand quickly bounced back from their opening loss to Pakistan to win four consecutive Super 12 matches, with pace bowlers Trent Boult and Tim Southee shaking up the opposition.

Martin Guptill, Daryl Mitchell and Williamson scored over 200 runs in the tournament with Jimmy Neesham putting in a stunning cameo in their semi-final win over England.

Williamson said they will look to win ahead of next year’s T20 World Cup in Australia.

“The bigger picture is the most important and it’s trying to keep improving as a group,” Williamson said.

“I thought we came here with relatively – or a mix, I think, of experience and younger players, that a lot of them, it’s their first time in a World Cup and they played extremely well and are much better for the experiences they have. to have.” and there is a lot of growth here.”

