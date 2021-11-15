Fans left devastated by Roger Federer news

Roger Federer has not played the Australian Open since 2019. (Photo by Michael Dodge/Getty Images)

Tennis fans are devastated after Roger Federer’s coach revealed he is almost certain to miss the Australian Open in January.

It becomes increasingly unlikely that Federer will play the Australian Open for the second year in a row, with the Swiss maestro slowly recovering from a third round of knee surgery in 18 months.

The 20-time grand slam champion played just 13 games in 2021 and has been sidelined since losing a straight sets to Hubert Hurkacz at Wimbledon in the quarter-finals at Wimbledon in July.

The six-time Open champion’s final four-month hiatus comes after spending a year on the sidelines following his record-breaking 15th semi-final appearance at Melbourne Park in 2020.

“It is very unlikely that Roger Federer will play the Australian Open,” coach Ivan Ljubicic told Sky Sport TV on Sunday.

“He is 40 and is not recovering as quickly as before.”

However, Ljubicic brushed aside speculation that we last saw Federer on the field.

“He wants to get back in the game and won’t retire all of a sudden,” he said.

“We can see Roger again next year. I don’t know exactly when, but he is convalescing.

“He’s recovering slowly, he’s in no rush.”

Nevertheless, fans were shocked to learn that they will not be able to see Federer at the Australian Open for the second year in a row.

While it’s no surprise, Federer’s anticipated absence will be a huge blow to Australian Open officials, who had hoped that the Big Three of Federer, Rafael Nadal and nine-time champion Novak Djokovic will all be back in Melbourne for at least one final time. would be.

Nadal hinted last week that he plans to be in Melbourne after his own injury battles in 2021, while Djokovic’s participation remains uncertain.

The world No. 1 has yet to commit to a new title defense in January after refusing to publicly disclose his vaccination status.

Victoria Premier Daniel Andrews is adamant only fully vaccinated players – and fans – get access to Melbourne Park for the season’s first major.

Roger Federer and wife Mirka at Paris Fashion Week in September. (Photo by Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty Images)

Roger Federer falls outside the top 10 players in the world

Federer contested a record 21 consecutive Opens from 2000 to 2020 and has a notable record of 102-15 wins and losses during the tournament.

Last month he fell outside the top 10 in the world male players for the first time in nearly five years.

A change in ranking structure during the Covid-19 pandemic had seen his position previously held high despite his injury hampered form.

But the 20-time Grand Slam champion has now dropped out of the top 10, it’s only the 12th week in 19 years that he’s been outside the top 10 players in the world.

It last happened between November 2016 and January 2017 when he was also injured.

“It was a difficult process to make that decision, just because I already had a few knee surgeries last year,” Federer said of his last surgery in the Laver Cup.

“I was really unhappy with how things were going at Wimbledon. I just wasn’t close to where I wanted to be to play at the highest level.

“But I tried my best and eventually, at some point, too much is too much. Now I have to take it step by step.

“I have to walk well again, run well and then do the side steps and all the agility work and then eventually I have to be back on the tennis court.

“But it will take me a few more months and then we’ll see how it goes next year.

“I have to take my time. I don’t want to rush anything right now. This is also for my life. I want to make sure that I can do everything I want to do later.

“There’s no rush, so I’m actually in a really good place. I think the worst is over. I’m really happy.”

