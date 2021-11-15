Sunday Maine college roundup: Bowdoin field hockey falls in regional finals





BALTIMORE Johns Hopkins scored three goals in the third quarter and held on to a 3-2 victory over Bowdoin in the third round of the NCAA Division III field hockey tournament on Sunday afternoon. Bowdoin closes out the season at 16-5. Johns Hopkins (21-0) advances to Trinity in the semifinals. Emily Amsden converted a penalty to give Johns Hopkins a 1-0 lead. Abby Birk then scored two goals less than three minutes apart to make it 3-0. Bowdoin’s Manveer Sandhu and Faith Jennings scored in the middle of the fourth quarter in 25 seconds, but the comeback bid ended there. Maddie Ferrucci made four saves for Bowdoin, while Alexis Loder had one save for Johns Hopkins. BASKETBALL FOR WOMEN BOWDOIN 61, A52: Sydney Jones scored 23 points, including a leading 3-pointer in the fourth quarter, and the Polar Bears (2-0) overcame an 11-point deficit against the Nor’easters (0-3) in the Nor’easter Tip-Off Tournament at Biddeford. Annie Boasberg added 14 points for Bowdoin, who trailed 35-24 early in the second half. Jordyn Franzen led UNE with 21 points. Abby Cavallaro finished with 14. COLBY 59, NAZARETH 53: Carly Christopher and Caroline Smith each scored 13 points when the Mules (2-0) defeated the Golden Eagles (1-2) in the Nor’easter Tip-Off Classic in Biddeford. Adaobi Nebuwa added 10 points and seven rebounds for Colby. Jaydn Abrams scored 11 points for Nazareth. SMCC 72, ALBANY COLLEGE OF PHARMACY 57: Hannah Richards scored 23 points, Aija Andrews had 14 points, nine rebounds and seven blocks, and Tara Flanders finished with 10 points and 13 rebounds for the SeaWolves (3-1) in a win over the Panthers (1-2) in Albany, New York. MEN’S BASKETBALL SMCC 104, ALBANY COLLEGE OF PHARMACY 55: Ian Regan scored 23 points, Cameren Cousins ​​added 14 points and 13 rebounds, and the SeaWolves (4-0) defeated the Panthers (0-3) in Albany, New York. David Mervilus scored 16 points from the bench in just 10 minutes. Thomas Martinotti finished with 11 points on 4-for-4 shooting, and Zachary Mickle had 10 points, six rebounds and five assists. ” Previous Saturday Maine College Roundup: Bowdoin Field Hockey Advances to Regional Finals

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.pressherald.com/2021/11/14/sundays-maine-college-roundup-bowdoin-field-hockey-falls-in-regional-final/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos