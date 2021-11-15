Concern grows over Chinese tennis star who accused ex-deputy prime minister of assault | China

A growing movement, including Chinese feminist groups and international tennis stars, is concerned about the whereabouts of former Chinese doubles pro Peng Shuai after she accused a high-ranking government official of sexual assault.

Van Peng, one of China’s biggest sports stars, has not been heard from publicly since a Weibo post on Nov. 2 in which she alleged that former Deputy Prime Minister Zhang Gaoli forced her to have sex and that they had an occasional affair.

The post was removed by Chinese censors but still went viral. Subsequent posts and comments, even keywords like tennis, were also found to be blocked, and numerous references to Peng were removed from the Chinese internet.

World Tennis Association (WTA) chairman and CEO Steve Simon has called for a full, fair and transparent investigation by the Chinese government.

Peng Shuai, and all women, deserve to be heard, uncensored, he said.

Simon told the New York Times the WTA had received confirmation from several sources, including the Chinese Tennis Association (CTA) that Peng was safe and not under any physical threat.

However, he said no one involved in the WTA tour had been able to reach her; he understood she was in Beijing, but he hadn’t been able to confirm. He said the WTA had little influence over the Chinese authorities, but had no intention of reversing this position.

Referring to an ongoing balancing act by sporting competitions between appeasing the Chinese market and athletes criticizing China, Simon said the possible sexual assault of a WTA member was something that simply cannot be endangered.

The Guardian has contacted the CTA with questions.

Peng’s Weibo account is active but no mention of Zhang and comments appear to be disabled. An attempt by the Guardian resulted in an error message that the content contains information that violates relevant laws and regulations.

Amid growing concerns about her whereabouts, Chinese activists projected text onto undisclosed sites saying where is Peng Shuai? and we demand a safe return from Peng Shuai.

International tennis players also spoke online. Former world single No. 1 Chris Evert said Peng’s allegations were disturbing.

I’ve known Peng since she was 14; we should all be concerned, Evert wrote on Twitter. This is serious; where is she? Is she safe? Any information is appreciated.

The lack of Peng Shuai is not just the WTA’s problem, said French ex-double No 1 Nicolas Mahut. We are all concerned.

Billie Jean King re-posted the WTA statement, adding: Hoping that Peng Shuai will be found safe and that her allegations will be fully investigated.

Martina Navratilova said the WTA statement was a strong attitude and the right attitude.

French player Aliz Cornet and former Olympian Maryse wanj-pe also expressed their concern.

Peng was the first Chinese player to reach the top after winning the doubles titles at Wimbledon in 2013 and the French Open in 2014.

Pengs’ accusation is the most prominent case in China’s troubled #MeToo movement, which has struggled to gain traction or justice in the face of online censorship and an opaque justice system.

In her post, the 35-year-old said she and Zhang, 75, had an on-off extramarital affair for several years, which he said he tried to keep a secret. Peng said Zhang had stopped contacting her after rising in the ranks of the communist party.

About three years ago, she wrote, Zhang invited her to play tennis with him and his wife, after which he sexually assaulted her at his home. I never gave permission that afternoon, crying all the time, she wrote.

Peng admitted she had no evidence to back up her claims, but was nonetheless determined to voice them.

Like an egg beating against a stone, or a moth against a flame, seeking self-destruction, I’ll tell the truth about you, she said.