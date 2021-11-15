5 Week 10 Winners and 3 Losers in the NFL

The idea that the patriots are actually good shouldn’t be a wild mystery on a conceptual level. This remains the best-coached team in the NFL, able to compete with any team in the league on some Sunday. At the start of the season, however, there was literally no reason to think New England would be a threat in the AFC. With the dust settling into the 10th week of the season, it almost feels like Bill Belichick is destined for another deep playoff run where the sky is the limit.

It’s not like Belichick’s legacy needed any more cement to make it stick. Hell, he could have retired five years ago and still be comfortably considered the greatest coach in NFL history, but there’s something about this 2021 team that feels monumental. Even the strongest opponents, those who hate the patriots at a deep-rooted level, and who attribute much of New England’s success to coincidence with Tom Brady and a system that cleverly attracted free agent talent at bargain prices, can’t deny what the team did. in 2021 may be one of the most incredible works of Belichick’s tenure.

This should have been a rebuilding year. Sure, the Pats have spent a lot on free agency, which doesn’t fit the franchise at all, but if we’re still looking at this roster from top to bottom, there aren’t many standout talents you can point to and say that’s the reason why New England is good. Instead, the team doesn’t just survive on its roster, it thrives. In uncanny resemblance to the 2020 pirates, the Patriots only get better as the season goes on.

That sounds like hyperbole, I get it, but New England has won four games in a row. Their last loss was a minor overtime affair with the Cowboys. This is an organization much better than its 6-4 record shows and their 45-7 beatdown of the browns on Sunday it proves. Now, as for that comparison to the 2020 Buccaneers, consider this: Tampa Bay was 7-3 at the end of Week 10, with some pretty sketchy losses to the Saints and Bears. Heck, they were 7-5 on farewell week and didn’t seem much of a threat until they dominated the second half of the season, finishing 11-5 and winning the Super Bowl.

Do the 2021 Patriots have that potential? No, probably not, but they’re a lot closer than people like to admit. Every aspect of this team is maximized in terms of talent. Mac Jones no longer just manages games, but leads the team. On the defense front, the patriots dominate, again without a defensive coordinator, but with a commission approach.

There’s no logical reason why a team rebuilding, with a rookie quarterback, bringing countless players into the fold for the first time, should somehow be in the second half of the season as one of the most talented teams in the AFC. Part of that is the inconsistent disaster that the conference was in 2021, but that takes a lot away from what Belichick and the Pats have accomplished this season.

Hate them all you want, this team is real.

Winner: Mac Jones

Every time you break a Patriots QB, you get your props. On Sunday, Jones became the first rookie quarterback in Patriots history to throw three touchdowns in a game without interception.

Those stats are impressive in their own right, but it’s much more about: how Jones currently leads the Patriots. The stats may not show it, but he’s doing exactly what a Bill Belichick QB should do. This is a team that doesn’t rely on boatloads passing by yards, but relentless efficiency. It’s what Brady did so well for so many years. Yes, he was always near the top of the league in passing yards, but he routinely dominated in passer rating and touchdown percentage.

Jones excels in the same way, getting more rope every week. You can see that Belichick and Co. Jones wanted to help and not overwhelm him too soon, but the velvet gloves are coming off and with more responsibility given to him, they saw more potential to become a first-class quarterback because of how he fits into the New England system.

Winner: Cam Newton

Cam Newton’s first training session since his return to the Panthers was Friday. This actually gave him two days of preparation for the Arizona Cardinals. He scored two touchdowns on Sunday.

Newton was used incredibly sparingly on his return for Carolina and made the most of every second. More remarkably, he completely changed the feel of this Panthers team after just 48 hours. There’s a lot to which this can be attributed, but I think it’s because there is finally some responsibility and leadership from an attacking player. Sam Darnold eats a lot of baloney because he’s the cause of Carolina’s misadventures, some of which are fair, but I think it’s far more important that no one on that offense felt the need to actually try.

It’s like the whole Panthers roster saw Cam come back and it was like we didn’t have to suck anymore James Dator (@James_Dator) Nov 14, 2021

That’s certainly an indictment of the coaching staff, but whatever the reason Carolina pulls it off, the fans don’t care if it means 34-10 wins over elite NFC competition like Arizona.

When Newton starts against Washington in Week 11, we could see the beginning of one of the big stories of the season.

Loser: Pete Carrol’s flip phone

I know Pete probably kept his challenge flag in the same pocket as his phone, but I love the idea of ​​him poking around and just dumping his bag contents onto the field. It’s like a tourist dad who panics that a parking meter is about to expire, a quarter digs as if the meter will explode if it hits 0:00.

There are also so many questions that are raised by the flip phone. Is this his daily driver? A burner? Knowing Pete, did he ever own a smartphone and throw it away because he was afraid he was reading his mind?

Winner: Patrick Mahomes

I really don’t know if the Chiefs have what it takes to get another run in 2021, and trying to collect too much by destroying an unlucky Raiders defense is silly gold, but still, if you throw 400 yards and 5 touchdowns , you get noticed.

This was hands down the Chiefs’ best defensive performance of the year, and it’s no surprise that when they can slow another team down, Mahomes can win them games.

Winner: Uselessness

This is a work of art.

If you are curious how the Lions and the Steelers tied up, check this out. The incredible, mind-boggling futility of this football game was a sight to behold. Neither team seemed to really want to play football, instead they just played around for 60 minutes, kicked a number of times and then called a draw.

Stupid football is the best football, and this was stupid as hell.

Loser: Mike White

The Mike White legend was born entirely out of desperation and wonder, and it all came crashing down on Sunday. It’s so unfair to drag him because this was a guy who was never allowed to look like a franchise QB, but it’s a lesson that even if it seems like the Jets have something nice, they never Real have a nice thing.

White was trash against the Bills on Sunday, which isn’t necessarily a surprise against one of the league’s best defenses. That said, throwing and appearing four interceptions by Joe Flacco doesn’t inspire much confidence going forward.

Loser: the favorites

What a remarkable madness we had so far in week 10.

The dolphins defeat the ravens

Washington defeated Tampa Bay

The patriots blew out the Browns

Carolina defeated Arizona

The Vikings defeat the Chargers

2021 was a lesson in how to believe in nothing, and if you do, the world will always disappoint you. It has given us the best NFL season in recent memory. I know that might be infuriating, but man it’s great never knowing what the hell is going to happen from week to week, and by week 10 you still don’t really know who it is actually Good.

Unpredictability is rare in sport and we must continue to nurture the madness.