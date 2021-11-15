EXCLUSIVE: Will Australia regain dominance in world cricket after T20 WC triumph? John Buchanan Believes, Sports News





Aaron Finch-led Australia defeated Kane Williamson’s New Zealand in the final of the 2021 T20 World Cup, on Sunday night (November 14) at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai. Everything clicked for Australia, starting with the toss of coins as the Men in Yellow defeated the Black Caps by eight wickets, with seven balls left, to win their first-ever T20 WC title. For the inexperienced, Australia had the chance to win the 2010 T20 World Cup title, but lost to arch-rivals England in the top match. However, this time they punched above their weight to take their first-ever title in the shortest format (eighth ICC title overall). After the eight-wicket victory of Finch & Co. on the Kiwis, chasing a competitive 173 in the final, former Aussie World Cup winning coach John Buchanan shared his thoughts on whether the Men in Yellow can regain their dominance in world cricket. Under Buchanan-Ricky Ponting, the Aussies were unbeatable in all formats – both at home and away – winning the 50-over World Cup twice (in 2003 and 2007), while also winning the Champions Trophy in 2006. ALSO READ | The turning point was when I got out, says Aaron Finch after Australia won its first T20 WC title In an exclusive interaction with WION, Buchanan said: “Yeah, it certainly would at this point. When a team is dominant in world cricket, it can win any kind of game and win outdoors too. To win the World Cup away from home while everyone was playing in a neutral venue it’s a great achievement It’s a huge honor for the team to win their first T20 World Cup From here they take flight and quarantine for the Ashes That will be interesting to see how they go in the Ashes which is a totally different format But England are not very strong Test playing country and have not played well in Australia So win after win when you win , you definitely get a real sense of momentum. You have to stick together for a longer period of time to dominate in world cricket. ALSO READ | Player of the tournament David Warner’s wife Candice sends message to doubters after Australia win T20 WC 2021 Speaking of the duel at the top, Australia narrowed the Black Caps to a competitive 172/4, riding Kane Williamson’s stylish 85. In response, David Warner’s 53 and Mitchell Marsh’s 77 took the Aussies across the finish line without much sweat. The next edition of the T20 World Cup will be held in Australia. Will they make it two titles in a row?

