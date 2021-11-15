What to Look for in Rams-49ers

8:15 PM ET (ESPN) | Levi’s Stadium

Week 10 episode of Monday night football has a rivalry with NFC West that is sure to heat up despite their unfavorable ranking in the standings. The Los Angeles Rams look to end a four-game loss streak against the San Francisco 49ers, with the home side looking to reverse a harrowing trend at the home stadium. Armed with star-studded reinforcements, the Rams are all-in in 2021 and a win over ‘MNF’ would equalize LA with the first-place Arizona Cardinals. Perhaps that’s a perfect opportunity for the 49ers to play spoiler and turn around a season that’s gotten out of hand.

Here are four things to watch for Monday night when the 49ers host the Rams:

1) How will the Rams use their mid-season acquisitions? Odell Beckham“>Odell Beckham and from Miller found themselves suddenly mid-season in sunny Los Angeles, representing a team fully invested in its 2021 Super Bowl aspirations. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Saturday that Beckham expects to make his debut with the Rams just days after you agree to a one year deal, which came after his divorce from the Browns. Beckham’s quick turnaround may have a lot to do with the loss of widespread Robert Woods, who… suffered a torn ACL in practice the same day OBJ landed in LA. Asking Beckham to fill the role of Woods would be a chore given their difference in skills and Beckham who had only had one training butMatthew Stafford“>Matthew Stafford and coach Sean McVay should have no problem using the star receiver. On the other hand, Miller, who was… obtained through trade two weeks ago it’s doubtful to play with an ankle injury, but his debut with the team would finally realize a great pass-rush duo ever. Miller (110.5) and Aaron Donald (91.5) are two of eight players currently in the league with more than 90 career sacks and the ninth duo to ever play their first career game as teammates and that total is already over. According to NFL Research, in two of the last four instances of 90+ teammates, the younger player had more than five sacks in play (Arizona’s Chandler Jones had 5.0 sacks in Week 1, 2021 with JJ Watt; Kansas City’s Derrick Thomas had 6.0 sacks in week 1, 1998 with Leslie ONeal). History holds good promise for the younger Donald, who once tied his single-game sack high (4.0) against San Francisco.

2) Keep up with Cooper Kupp. Rams’ offense has largely gone through Stafford’s No. 1 target, who currently leads the league in receiving yards (1,019), receptions (74) and receiving touchdowns (10). Nine weeks after Kupp’s remarkable campaign, the Rams wideout needs 143 receiving yards and one TD reception on Monday night to set new career highs, just nine games this season (past season highlights: 1,161 yards and 10 rec TD in 2019). Personal bests aside, Kupp has a good chance of maintaining a historic pace against a busted 49ers secondary. The 28-year-old is in the running to make the exclusive “Triple Crown” club of wide receivers. According to NFL Research, only Jerry Rice (1990), Sterling Sharpe (1992), and Steve Smith (2005) have ever led the league in all three major receiving categories by the end of the season.

3) Kyle Shanahan’s offense must shine. A big win over the star-studded Rams could be the start of a necessary mid-season turnaround for the 49ers, having lost five of their last six. Shanahan’s 49ers have the most wins (5-3) of any NFL team against the McVay-led Rams, but finding offensive consistency will be necessary to take their fifth straight win against this LA squad. Maintaining a long scoring drive is a two-fold recipe for success that begins and ends with a running attack led by a standout rookie Elijah Mitchell and Jeff Wilson Jr. (the 49ers leading striker a year ago) who saw his first action of the season. Of course the threat of a ground game could open things up for quarterbackJimmy Garoppolo“>Jimmy Garoppolo, who hasDeebo Samuel“>Deebo Samuel andGeorge Kittle“>George Kittle at his disposal withBrandon Aiyuk“>Brandon Aiyuk come into its own. The 882 yards (49 receptions) of Samuel, second in league, to Kupp in receiving yards, is the most for a 49ers player in the first eight games of a season in franchise history. Maybe even rookie QB Trey Lance will get involved in some situations, but a balanced mix of running and passing are fundamental elements of Shanahan’s system, and mastering the story of the game script in this is essential.

4) Can the 49ers break a home field slip? It’s been over a year since the 49ers won a game at Levis Stadium, and their scoreless home record this year (0-4) has put a standout figure for the “Faithful” in Santa Clara. The 49ers’ home record of 23-34 (0.404 win rate) at Levis Stadium places them 61st out of 63 teams to have played at least 25 games at a home stadium since the merger in 1970, according to NFL Research. A Monday night loss to the Rams would drop the 49ers to 62nd place behind the Atlanta Falcons (14-21, .400 win percentage at Mercedes-Benz Stadium) and ahead of the Cleveland Browns (69-110-1, .386 win percentage at FirstEnergy Stadium). Another affront to an alarming trend: The Niners’ last home win with fans in the stands came on January 19, 2020, when San Francisco slammed its ticket to Super Bowl LIV. Since the 49ers’ last home win came in Week 6 of the 2020 season against the Rams (October 18, 2020), the stars may be aligning for an upset.