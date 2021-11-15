Shore chops Group 1 state title over Woodstown





The Shore Regional hockey team produced one of the best seasons in the program’s history this fall. After losing in their second game of the season, the Blue Devils have won a remarkable 24 games in a row and that winning streak now includes the school’s last NJSIAA Group 1 state title. Shore Regional defeated Woodstown 3-0 in the NJSIAA Group 1 State Final on Saturday, November 13 at Bordentown Regional High School. The 2021 team set the bar high early on and had the courage and audacity to push through their vision for the season. They played with urgency and had the strength of mind not to back down in tense moments and found a way to win because that’s what winners do, they find a way,” said Shore Regional hockey coach Kelly Koenig. “They played. for each other, last year’s team that didn’t have a chance to play in a state championship.” More:Shore Conference Field Hockey: 2021 NJSIAA Schedule, Results But this year’s Blue Devils (25-1) just like Saturday night made a huge impact. Libby Doehner scored the first goal of the game on a pass from Maddie Malfa with 6:01 to go in the first quarter. Anne Kopec took a 2-0 lead in the first quarter with 3:08 to go after Maggie McCrae facilitated the goal against Woodstown (19-4). More:Shore Conference Hockey: Top 10 Teams, Players After NJSIAA Tournament Week 2 “This senior class has won three consecutive state championships in 2018, 2019 and 2021, which is a remarkable achievement,” said Koenig. “This senior class ended their career with an exclamation mark by winning our division, reclaiming the Shore Conference title and winning the Group I state championship! And after Alex Muscillo scored the third and final goal with 3:15 to go in the fourth quarter, the Blue Devils were on their way to hoist the NJSIAA Group 1 State Final trophy. Kopec got the assist on the game and Kayla O’Scanlon made six saves to keep the shutout. More:Ocean Township hockey: Cerafice taps in game winner against Rumson-Fair Haven “Playing for Shore Field Hockey means sisterhood,” said Shore Regional’s Libby Doehners. “No matter what happens on the pitch, I can always rely on my teammates because they will support me through everything.” Shore Regional now advances to the NJSIAA Tournament of Champions, taking on West Essex in a TOC Quarterfinals on Monday, November 15. More:North Hunterdon field hockey enjoys best season in years thanks to culture and chemistry This season was more of a dream. We won our division, the SCT for the first time with Coach Kelly, and the State Championship,” said Maryn Zenkert of Shore Regional. “This team is so special and talented. Each of us has faith in each other and a sisterhood that binds us together.” Sherlon Christie is a sports reporter with the Asbury Park Press and has covered sports on the Jersey Shore since 2004. Don’t miss out on his coverage by subscribing at https://subscribe.app.com/. You can contact him by email at [email protected], on Twitter at https://twitter.com/sherlonapp, on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/sherlonapp and on Instagram at https: // www.instagram.com/sherlon_christie

