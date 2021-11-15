Don’t want players to be harassed, give Manika Batra HC a clear answer, tells TTFI





New Delhi, Nov. 15 (PTI) The Delhi Supreme Court said Monday it does not want players to be harassed unnecessarily and asked the Table Tennis Federation of India (TTFI) to give a clean slate to the country’s best paddler, Manika Batra, who has filed a complaint against the national sports organization.

Justice Rekha Palli, who previously ordered the Ministry of Sports to investigate the sports organization, said the report, which was filed in a sealed sleeve, said the player cannot be blamed for seeking a personal coach.

The judge heard Batra’s petition alleging that TTFI conducted its selection procedures in a non-transparent manner and targeted certain individuals, such as herself.

Batra, who was left out of the Indian contingent for the Asian Table Tennis Championships, alleged that national team coach Soumyadeep Roy pressured her to ditch an Olympic qualifier in favor of one of his interns.

On the latest occasion, India’s most prominent female rower had told the court that she had been targeted by the National Federation for voicing her grievances in court and now the International Federation was also treating her as an accused.

I am not happy with the way the federation functions. You are trying to examine a person for no reason. Is your federation willing to take a stand? Is it willing to withdraw the show case provided to it? I’ve seen the investigative report. The idea is to resolve… if she can focus on competitions. This is not to be sustained, the court told TTFI’s counsel.

There is a finding (in the Center’s report) that there is no fault on her part (when she says) that I want a personal coach. The report says very clearly that attributing blame to the petitioner would not be appropriate, it noted.

At this point, a player should not suffer. The country cannot afford to let players come to the courts. I want you to make it clear to her and tell her that no investigation is necessary. (That there is) no wrongdoing on her part, the judge said, giving counsel time to ask for instructions.

At the hearing, the court also appealed to the TTFI for breaching its injunction to send an inquiry into its cases by the Center, saying it would show contempt.

Senior counsel Sachin Datta, who appeared before the petitioner, said on the basis of correspondence exchanged between the two sports organizations that on the same day the court ordered the opening of the investigation, TTFI attempted to evade the designation by going to the International Table Tennis. Federation to initiate an independent investigation.

The senior lawyer insisted that a judicial inquiry be ordered into the petitioner’s allegations and the functioning of TTFI.

Senior Counsel Sandeep Sethi, representing TTFI, stated that there was no rogue with any part of the sports organization and claimed the same would become apparent after going through the series of emails exchanged with the international body.

The court has ruled that the correspondence submitted by the TTFI must be registered at the next hearing on November 17.

In her petition, Commonwealth Games gold medalist and winner Khel Ratna have sought to overturn the TTFI’s rules imposing mandatory participation in the National Coaching Camp for selection in international events.

It stated that table tennis is an individual sport, requiring specialized training with support staff, and therefore the rule against personal coaching is arbitrary, irrational, absurd and has no connection with achieving excellence in an individualized sport.

While the rule remained in effect on Sept. 23, the court had said that mandatory attendance at the national camp was enforced at a time when a complaint against the national team manager was pending, and that does not inspire confidence.

The petition alleges that, in an apparent conflict of interest, the national team manager simultaneously ran a private table tennis academy and on one occasion pressured the petitioner into throwing a match just to help one of his trainees with his private academy to qualify for the Olympic Games, 2020.

This incident occurred on March 17, 2021, in relation to the match to be held on March 18, 2021 during the 2021 Asian Olympic Qualifying Tournament, hosted by ATTU (Asian Table Tennis Union). The petitioner not only refused to comply with such an unethical, unlawful and immoral request, but also communicated it directly to the adviser, TTFI, on March 18, 2021, the plea said.

“After the Olympics, Defendant No. 1 (TTFI) issued Rules and Regulations on September 4, 2021 (received by the Petitioner on September 27, 2021) informing her that attendance at National Coaching Camp is compulsory, otherwise she would not be selected for an upcoming international event,” it said.

Earlier, the Center had stated that the federation’s rule about compulsory attendance at the national camp violated the sports law and nullified its merit.

TTFI had championed the rule, stating that such a mandate was present in other sports, including weightlifting and judo.PTI ADS

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theweek.in/wire-updates/sports/2021/11/15/lgd22-dl-hc-tt-batra.html

