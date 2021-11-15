T20 World Cup 2021: how toss was the boss | Cricket News







This edition of the T20 World Cup was intended to be played in India but had to be moved to the UAE and Oman due to the Covid-19 situation in India. Although it was a last-minute option, the ICC and all home boards would have noticed how much of a part the toss played in the tournament. NEW DELHI: ‘Win the toss and choose to field first’ – this was the approach almost all teams took during the ICC T20 World Cup, which was held in the UAE. The main stage of the tournament (from Super 12) was played in three locations – Abu Dhabi, Sharjah and Dubai – and the teams that won the toss first dominated the tournament. The weather and field conditions in the UAE were such that winning the toss almost always meant winning the match.This edition of the T20 World Cup was intended to be played in India but had to be moved to the UAE and Oman due to the Covid-19 situation in India. Although it was a last-minute option, the ICC and all home boards would have noticed how much of a part the toss played in the tournament. Australia went on to win the T20 World Cup title and interestingly, Australian captain Aaron Finch won six of the seven throws he took part in. Here’s a look at the stats for the three venues used for the Super 12 stage, semi-finals and final, and how the toss held out during the mega event:

SHEIKH ZAYED STADIUM, ABU DHABIA

A total of 11 games were played at this location and 7 games were won by the team that won the toss. Dew played a pivotal role in the second innings, letting the bowlers toil hard in the second innings in the UAE conditions. In short, winning the toss and choosing to field first was almost a guaranteed mantra to win matches. Of the 11 games played here, the toss played a major role in 7 games in which the teams that won the toss and chose to field walked away with full points.

SHARJAH CRICKET STAGE, SHARJAH

In the iconic stadium, 9 matches were played during the tournament. The toss factor also helped teams a lot here. In a total of 9 games played, teams that won the toss won five of the nine encounters. DUBAI INTERNATIONAL CRICKET STADIUM, DUBAI

The Dubai International Cricket Stadium has hosted the highest number of matches in the tournament (from the Super 12 stage) and the toss played arguably the most crucial role at this venue. The captains who called it good didn’t think of fielding first. With conditions suitable for nighttime batters and difficult for bowlers due to the dew that settled, the captains who won the toss got the job half done by calling it good. A total of 13 games were played at his venue and the teams that won the toss came out on top 11 times.

