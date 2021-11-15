College Football Polls: Updated AP Top 25, Coaches Poll Rankings After Week 11





The picture of the College Football Playoff turned more cloudy on Saturday, despite only one team losing in the top 10. But Oklahoma’s defeat at the hands of Baylor now creates a potential minefield for the selection committee to navigate for the remainder of the season. The Sooners, who were in eighth place in both first GVB polls, already had problems with the eye test. But at least the Sooners could have been one of only two undefeated Power 5 conference champions. With their 27-14 loss to the Bears, the committee may be forced to drop two of the following six teams after the conference championship weekend: MORE: College Football Playoff Photo for Week 12: Ohio State, Cincinnati fight for last spot 12-1 SEC Champion Alabama

12-1 Georgia

12-1 Big 12 Champion Oklahoma/Oklahoma State

12-1 Pac-12 Champion Oregon

12-1 Big Ten Champion

13-0 AAC Champion Cincinnati Who will remove the committee from that list? Given its history with Group of 5 teams, Cincinnati is arguably one of the unlucky teams to stay out of the fray. And based on the treatment the committee has made with the Sooners so far, they may also be left out in the cold. Not to mention the state of Oklahoma, which could also challenge as a Big 12 champion with one loss. Other than that, college football had a relatively normal weekend: each of the other top-10 teams won on Saturday, with the only ranked teams losing at the hands of other top-25 teams. Number 11 Texas A&M fell to number 15 Ole Miss 29-19, likely eliminating them from the SEC championship game; no. 19 Purdue lost 59-31 to No. 4 Ohio State; and No. 16 NC State lost 45-42 to No. 12 Wake Forest. How will those losses affect the final run of AP Top 25 and Coaches Poll rankings? MORE: College football rankings: What Oklahoma’s loss to Baylor means for Oregon, Ohio State and more College Football Ranking for Week 12 Coach poll rank Team file Points (No. 1 votes) 1 Georgia 10-0 1,550 (62) 2 Alabama 9-1 1,464 3 Cincinnati 10-0 1,401 4 Ohio state 9-1 1,363 5 Oregon 9-1 1.320 6 our lady 9-1 1.181 7 Michigan 9-1 1,153 8 Michigan state 9-1 1,139 9 State of Oklahoma 9-1 1,102 10 be miss 8-2 948 11 Oklahoma 9-1 878 12 Wake Forest 9-1 847 13 Baylor 8-2 826 14 Iowa 8-2 637 15 BYU 8-2 605 16 Texas A&M 7-3 560 17 Houston 9-1 541 18 UTSA 10-0 528 19 pitt 8-2 446 20 Wisconsin 7-3 407 21 Louisiana 9-1 239 22 Arkansas 7-3 212 23 State of San Diego 9-1 210 24 NC state 7-3 138 25 Utah 7-3 133 Others who receive votes: Kentucky 113; SMU 45; Coast Carolina 34; App status 31; state of Mississippi 26; Penn State 20; maroon 18; Utah State 9; Purdue 7; Louisville 5; Kansas state 4; Fresno State 4; Clemson 4; Arizona state 2. AP Top 25 rank Team file Points (No. 1 votes) 1 Georgia 10-0 1,550 (62) 2 Alabama 9-1 1,449 3 Cincinnati 10-0 1420 4 Oregon 9-1 1,353 5 Ohio state 9-1 1,341 6 our lady 9-1 1.175 7 Michigan state 9-1 1,161 8 Michigan 9-1 1,134 9 State of Oklahoma 9-1 1,106 10 be miss 8-2 943 11 Baylor 8-2 882 12 Oklahoma 9-1 870 13 Wake Forest 9-1 851 14 BYU 8-2 671 15 UTSA 10-0 591 16 Texas A&M 7-3 583 17 Houston 9-1 509 18 Iowa 8-2 491 19 Wisconsin 7-3 467 20 pitt 8-2 358 21 Arkansas 7-3 277 22 Louisiana 9-1 261 23 State of San Diego 9-1 239 24 Utah 7-3 141 25 NC state 7-3 95 Others who receive votes: Mississippi State 52; Maroon 43; App status 32; Penn State 31; Coast Carolina 28; Utah State 12; Kansas state 12; SMU 9; Kentucky9; purdue 4.

