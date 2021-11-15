Sports
Tennis WTA calls on China to investigate allegations of sexual assault against Peng
This content was published on November 15, 2021 – 08:08
(Reuters) – The Women’s Tennis Association on Sunday called on China to investigate allegations of sexual assault by Peng Shuai against a former Chinese deputy prime minister, and also demanded an end to the censorship of the former top doubles player.
Peng, one of China’s biggest sports stars, claimed on her Weibo social media account on Nov. 2 that Zhang Gaoli, who was a member of the Standing Committee of the Politburo – China’s highest decision-making body – forced her to have sex. had an on-off consensual relationship.
Peng, 35, said in the post, which was deleted about half an hour after publication, that she was unable to provide evidence to back up her allegations.
The internet in China is heavily censored and the private lives of top leaders are a particularly sensitive topic. Zhang, now 75, served as Deputy Prime Minister between 2013 and 2018 and served on the Politburo Standing Committee from 2012 to 2017.
Concerns among the global tennis community have increased as Peng, the first Chinese player to top the world rankings when she was double number one in 2014, has not been seen since the post.
The US-based WTA, which hosts the women’s tour, said in a statement it would seek a “full, fair and transparent investigation into allegations of sexual assault” against the former Chinese leader.
“The recent events in China regarding a WTA player, Peng Shuai, are deeply concerning,” said WTA chairman and CEO Steve Simon.
“Peng Shuai, and all women, deserve to be heard, uncensored.
“Her accusation about the behavior of a former Chinese leader regarding sexual assault must be treated with the utmost seriousness.”
China’s State Council Information Office and the Chinese Tennis Association did not immediately respond to requests for comment on the WTA statement.
WTA chief Simon told the New York Times on Sunday that no one at the Tour spoke directly with Peng, but that he had been assured by the Chinese Tennis Association that she was safe “and not under any physical threat”.
The International Tennis Federation and the ATP men’s tour did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
AGGRESSIVE EXPANSION
China has been the focus of the WTA’s most aggressive expansion in the past decade, hosting nine tournaments in the 2019 season with a total prize pool of $30.4 million.
The season-closing WTA Finals had a prize pool of $14 million in 2019 when it was first played in Shenzhen.
The finals were canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic and have been moved to Guadalajara, Mexico this year, but the WTA has said it will return to Shenzhen from 2022 to 2030.
On Monday morning, there was no disruption in China’s live streaming of matches from Guadalajara on iQiyi, which has the broadcasting rights in China for WTA tournaments.
“I think everyone fully understands what’s at stake here on many different fronts as we go through it,” Simon told the New York Times.
“I think from players to board to council we are definitely in complete agreement that the only acceptable approach is to do the right thing.”
French player Alize Cornet showed her support for Peng under the hashtag #WhereIsPengShuai, while former number one American Chris Evert also expressed her concerns via social media.
Tennis great Martina Navratilova took to Twitter to support the WTA’s call for an investigation.
“A very strong line-up from WTA – and the right line-up!” Navratilova wrote.
(Reporting by Steve Keating in Toronto, Sudipto Ganguly in Mumbai; editing by Christian Radnedge, Hugh Lawson and Richard Pullin)
Sources
2/ https://www.swissinfo.ch/eng/tennis-wta-calls-on-china-to-investigate-peng-sexual-assault-allegations/47111416
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]