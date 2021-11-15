Tennis WTA calls on China to investigate allegations of sexual assault against Peng



FILE PHOTO: A file photo of Chinas Peng Shuai serving during a match at the Australian Open on Jan. 15, 2019. REUTERS/Edgar Su/File Photo reuters_tickers



(Reuters) – The Women’s Tennis Association on Sunday called on China to investigate allegations of sexual assault by Peng Shuai against a former Chinese deputy prime minister, and also demanded an end to the censorship of the former top doubles player.

Peng, one of China’s biggest sports stars, claimed on her Weibo social media account on Nov. 2 that Zhang Gaoli, who was a member of the Standing Committee of the Politburo – China’s highest decision-making body – forced her to have sex. had an on-off consensual relationship.

Peng, 35, said in the post, which was deleted about half an hour after publication, that she was unable to provide evidence to back up her allegations.

The internet in China is heavily censored and the private lives of top leaders are a particularly sensitive topic. Zhang, now 75, served as Deputy Prime Minister between 2013 and 2018 and served on the Politburo Standing Committee from 2012 to 2017.

Concerns among the global tennis community have increased as Peng, the first Chinese player to top the world rankings when she was double number one in 2014, has not been seen since the post.

The US-based WTA, which hosts the women’s tour, said in a statement it would seek a “full, fair and transparent investigation into allegations of sexual assault” against the former Chinese leader.

“The recent events in China regarding a WTA player, Peng Shuai, are deeply concerning,” said WTA chairman and CEO Steve Simon.

“Peng Shuai, and all women, deserve to be heard, uncensored.

“Her accusation about the behavior of a former Chinese leader regarding sexual assault must be treated with the utmost seriousness.”

China’s State Council Information Office and the Chinese Tennis Association did not immediately respond to requests for comment on the WTA statement.

WTA chief Simon told the New York Times on Sunday that no one at the Tour spoke directly with Peng, but that he had been assured by the Chinese Tennis Association that she was safe “and not under any physical threat”.

The International Tennis Federation and the ATP men’s tour did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

AGGRESSIVE EXPANSION

China has been the focus of the WTA’s most aggressive expansion in the past decade, hosting nine tournaments in the 2019 season with a total prize pool of $30.4 million.

The season-closing WTA Finals had a prize pool of $14 million in 2019 when it was first played in Shenzhen.

The finals were canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic and have been moved to Guadalajara, Mexico this year, but the WTA has said it will return to Shenzhen from 2022 to 2030.

On Monday morning, there was no disruption in China’s live streaming of matches from Guadalajara on iQiyi, which has the broadcasting rights in China for WTA tournaments.

“I think everyone fully understands what’s at stake here on many different fronts as we go through it,” Simon told the New York Times.

“I think from players to board to council we are definitely in complete agreement that the only acceptable approach is to do the right thing.”

French player Alize Cornet showed her support for Peng under the hashtag #WhereIsPengShuai, while former number one American Chris Evert also expressed her concerns via social media.

Tennis great Martina Navratilova took to Twitter to support the WTA’s call for an investigation.

“A very strong line-up from WTA – and the right line-up!” Navratilova wrote.

(Reporting by Steve Keating in Toronto, Sudipto Ganguly in Mumbai; editing by Christian Radnedge, Hugh Lawson and Richard Pullin)