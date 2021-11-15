High Court tells table tennis federation to give clean chit to player

The Delhi Supreme Court said on Monday it does not want players to be harassed unnecessarily and has asked the Table Tennis Federation of India (TTFI) to give a clean slate to the country’s best paddler Manika Batra, who has filed a complaint against the national sports organization . (More sports news)

Justice Rekha Palli, who previously ordered the Ministry of Sports to investigate the sports organization, said the report, which was filed in a sealed sleeve, said the player cannot be blamed for seeking a personal coach.

The judge heard Batra’s petition alleging that TTFI conducted its selection procedures in a non-transparent manner and targeted certain individuals, such as herself.

Batra, who was kept out of the Indian contingent for the Asian Table Tennis Championships, has claimed that national team coach Soumyadeep Roy “pressured” her to “throw out” an Olympic qualifier in favor of one of his interns.

On the latest occasion, India’s most prominent female rower had told the court that she had been targeted by the National Federation for voicing her grievances in court and now the International Federation was also treating her as an accused.

“I am not happy with the way the federation functions. You are trying to examine a person for no reason. Is your federation willing to take a stand? Is it willing to withdraw the show case provided to it? I’ve seen the investigative report. The idea is to resolve… if she can focus on competitions. This is not to be sustained,” the court told TTFI’s counsel.

“There is a finding (in the Centre’s report) that there is no fault on her part (when she says) that I want a personal coach. The report says very clearly that attributing blame to the petitioner would not be appropriate,” it noted.

“At this point, a player should not suffer. The country cannot afford to let players come to court… I want you to give her an honest answer and say there is no need for an investigation. (That there is) there has been no misconduct on her part,” the judge said, giving counsel time to ask for instructions.

During the hearing, the court also pulled the TTFI forward for “exceeding” its order to conduct an investigation by the Center into its cases, saying it will “take suo motu contempt.”

Senior counsel Sachin Datta, who appeared before the petitioner, said on the basis of correspondence exchanged between the two sports organizations that on the same day the court ordered the opening of the investigation, TTFI attempted to evade the designation by going to the International Table Tennis. Federation to initiate an independent investigation.

The senior lawyer insisted that a judicial inquiry be ordered into the petitioner’s allegations and the functioning of TTFI.

Senior Counsel Sandeep Sethi, representing TTFI, stated that there was no rogue with any part of the sports organization and claimed the same would become apparent after going through the series of emails exchanged with the international body.

The court has ruled that the correspondence submitted by the TTFI must be registered at the next hearing on November 17.

In her petition, Commonwealth Games gold medalist and winner Khel Ratna have sought to overturn the TTFI’s rules imposing mandatory participation in the National Coaching Camp for selection in international events.

It stated that table tennis is an individual sport, requiring specialized training with support staff, and therefore the rule against personal coaching is arbitrary, irrational, absurd and has no connection with achieving excellence in an individualized sport.

While the rule remained in effect on Sept. 23, the court had said the mandatory attendance at the national camp was enforced “at a time when a complaint was pending against the national team coach” and the same “inspires no confidence”.

The petition states that, in an obvious conflict of interest, the national team manager simultaneously ran a private table tennis academy and on one occasion “pressurized the petitioner to throw out a match, only to have one of his trainees at his private academy to qualify for the 2020 Olympics”.

“This incident happened on March 17, 2021, in relation to the match to be held on March 18, 2021 during the 2021 Asian Olympic Qualifying Tournament, hosted by ATTU (Asian Table Tennis Union). Not only did the petitioner refuse to comply with such an unethical, illegal and immoral request, but she also communicated this directly to the adviser TTFI on 18 March 2021.

“After the Olympics, Defendant No. 1 (TTFI) issued Rules and Regulations on September 4, 2021 (received by the Petitioner on September 27, 2021) informing her that attendance at National Coaching Camp is compulsory, otherwise she would not be selected for an upcoming international event,” it said.

Earlier, the Center had stated that the federation’s rule about compulsory attendance at the national camp violated the sports law and nullified its merit.

TTFI had championed the rule, stating that such a mandate was present in other sports, including weightlifting and judo.