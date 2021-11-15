Brooklyn Nets’ Kevin Durant plays through shoulder problem amid hot start to season





Kevin Durant’s MVP-esque start to the season continued on Sunday with 33 points against the Oklahoma City Thunder, despite a sore right shoulder. After helping the Brooklyn Nets beat the Thunder 120-96, Durant acknowledged that he is getting treatment for his shooting shoulder. At one point you could see him move and feel the shoulder. “It’s solid,” Durant told reporters after the win when asked about the shoulder. “A little sore here and there, but I played, didn’t get in the way too much. Keep treating and take it a day.” 2 Related On Wednesday in a 123-90 win in Orlando, Durant had his shoulder wrapped during the fourth quarter, but the Nets didn’t need their star in the final quarter of the smash hit. The shoulder doesn’t seem to limit Durant, who has shot 52% or better in five consecutive games. He has scored 20 or more points in all 14 of his games to start the season. According to data from ESPN Stats & Information, that’s still a little short of tying Karl Malone’s 15 games in 1997-98 for the longest streak to start a season by a player aged 33 or older. Durant made 9 of 17 shots from the field and 13 of 14 from the free-throw line on Sunday. “He has a little adjustment,” said coach Steve Nash when asked about Durant’s shoulder. “But the ball is still going in the hole, so I think it will hang there. I don’t think this is the kind of thing that we expect to get worse, so he’s playing through it a bit, so it’s not terrible .” The Nets did lose sniper Joe Harris, who sprained his left ankle in the second quarter on Sunday and did not play in the second half. Harris was coming off his best game of the season, hitting 9 of 12 shots and scoring 24 points in a 120-112 win in New Orleans on Friday. He exited Sunday’s game with three points and three rebounds in 14 minutes. “No update,” Nash said. “Ankle sprain, and we’ll have to assess that when we get home.”

