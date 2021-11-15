College Football Playoff Rankings Projection: Week 12





Week 11 of college football is over and on its tide it has wiped out an undefeated Oklahoma team when they fell hard at Baylor. Also, the #11 Texas A&M who fell in their first proper road race of the year went to Ole Miss, while the top-20s NC State, Auburn and Purdue all fell as well. (See it – how the CFP Top 25 fared this weekend) Related: Kirk Herbstreit has a new team in his updated top six Notre Dame stomps out Virginia – 5 instant takeaways So what will the third round of the College Football Playoff standings look like when they’re revealed Tuesday night? Here’s my best guess as we count down from 25-1: Fall out:

How far will the lost teams fall after this week, the question is? Since all teams of 20-25 won, I only have two teams dropping out of the top 25 this week. Gone will be Purdue after their blowout losses at Ohio State and Auburn after the Tigers dropped their fourth game of the year, this one at home in Mississippi. 25-21:

With Auburn and Purdue both dropping out of my projected rankings, I see them replaced by a team that beat them and another Group of Five team that’s been knocking on the door for a few weeks now. Here are the final five to cut this week: 25. Houston (9-1)

24. Mississippi State (6-4)

23. Arkansas (7-3)

22. Utah (7-3)

21. San Diego State (9-1) With none of the previously ranked teams in this group winning too impressively, it’s hard for me to see much progress. The committee will have to swallow some pride by acknowledging that Houston and Mississippi’s four losses will only reach a certain peak. 20-16:

Make those six straight wins for the Badgers after they dismantled Northwestern on Saturday and moved to 7-3. They lead the second pack of five in this group: 20. NC State (7-3)

19. UTSA (10-0)

18. Pitt (8-2)

17. Iowa (8-2)

16. Wisconsin (7-3) The CFP committee assumes the rule that Wisconsin must rank ahead of Iowa for their head-to-head win, but will that same rule continue to apply in this ranking? 15-11:

Baylor’s upset of No. 8 Oklahoma will only help the Bears move up, but the question will be how much the loss will cause the Sooners to fall and whether their CFP hopes are officially fulfilled. 15. Texas A&M (7-3)

14.BYU (8-2)

13. Oklahoma (9-1)

12. Ole Miss (8-2)

11. Baylor (8-2) Baylor’s two losses keep them out of the top 10 for now, but rise from 13 after the win. Texas A&M will not be hammered for dropping their first real road race of the year and will remain in the top-15 because of that win over Alabama and because all three of their losses will have come against ranked opponents. 10. Wake Forest

No. 10: Wake Forest (9-1) Wake Forest won a thrilling shootout over NC State on Saturday night, rising one spot after beating a ranked opponent. 9. Oklahoma State

No. 9 Oklahoma State (9-1) The hopes of the Big 12 are now heavily focused on the state of Oklahoma, which dismantled TCU and climbs a place in surpassing Oklahoma, which the Cowboys will face in two weeks. 8. Notre Dame

No. 8 Notre Dame (9-1) Notre Dame made it look easy in their 28-3 win in Virginia, but with Michigan State rolling, Maryland and Michigan winning at Penn State, I don’t see the Irish getting past any of the Big Ten teams yet. 7. Michigan State

7. Michigan State (9-1) I’ll put it on record that I wouldn’t be surprised to see Michigan State jumping over Michigan for a slightly sexier “4. to 6.” a game between Sparty and Ohio State next week, but I have a feeling the committee will overestimate a Michigan win over Penn State, despite Michigan State clearing things up easily against Maryland this week. 6. Michigan

No. 6 Michigan (9-1): As annoying as this is, the committee will keep Michigan here and use it as a justification for ranking Ohio State over Oregon, possibly a week from now, after Ohio State beat Michigan State. 5. Cincinnati

No. 5 Cincinnati (10-0) Cincinnati won easily despite not being a full 60-minute dominance over South Florida. It may not have been pretty enough to move the Bearcats up, but there’s no reason to move them down, either, and that Cincinnati win at Notre Dame just keeps getting better by the week. They still need help, but Oklahoma’s loss has been a big boost to the Bearcats hoping to crash the CFP party. 4. Ohio State

No. 4 Ohio State (9-1) We’re getting dangerously close to Ohio state, surpassing an Oregon team by one loss they lost at home. Purdue’s dominance in Ohio state was impressive and one of the best nationally showings in college football this week, but they remain at four this week. 3. Oregon

No. 3 Oregon (9-1): Oregon started fast for sleepwalking to close out the first half tied with Washington state this week. The Ducks woke up in the second half and won with two touchdowns and that will be enough to keep them ranked ahead of a hard-charging Ohio State team this week. 2. Alabama

2. Alabama (9-1): Should the committee hold onto the narrow win in Florida and the loss in Texas A&M against Alabama? Yes. Shall they? I was born at night, but it wasn’t last night. 1. Georgia

Georgia (10-0) Georgia advanced to 10-0 on Saturday by beating Tennessee. Thanks to Tennessee, as the 17 points the Vols scored were the most allowed by Georgia so far in 2021. Georgia remains the obvious top dawg this week (sorry, I had to).

