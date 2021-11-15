WTA issues statement as tennis world worries mount for ‘missing’ Wimbledon champion

Former Wimbledon and French Open champion Peng Shuai has reportedly disappeared following a sexual assault charge against the former deputy prime minister of China.

The WTA has issued a statement about the disappearance of former Wimbledon champion Peng Shuai as concerns around her whereabouts continue to grow.

Shuai won the women’s doubles title at SW19 in 2013 before winning the French Open women’s doubles a year later.

Many in the sport are now deeply concerned for her well-being after her reported disappearance earlier this week.

Via an upload on the Chinese social media site Weibo, Shuai wrote a lengthy post claiming that her country’s former deputy prime minister, Zhang Gaoli, forced her to have sex with him.



















The tennis star’s post has since been deleted, along with all of her other recent posts — even censoring the Mandarin word for tennis — wangqiu — on the site.

During the bold statement, Shuai said that despite having no proof of their relationship, she would continue to speak the truth, which the senior politician did in an attempt to silence her.











She wrote: You said you are not afraid. But even like an egg tossed to a rock, a moth to a flame for self-destruction, I’ll tell you the truth.

Now its main sports organization, the WTA, has released a statement expressing concern about Pengis’ whereabouts and the importance of not censoring women’s accusations.



















Steve Simon, chief executive and chairman of the WTA said: The recent events in China regarding a WTA player, Peng Shuai, are deeply concerning.

As an organization committed to women, we remain committed to the principles on which we are founded: equality, opportunity and respect.

Simon added that the 35-year-old’s accusation should be taken extremely seriously and not be ignored.











He noted: Peng Shuai, and all women, deserve to be heard, not censored. Her accusation about the behavior of a former Chinese leader regarding sexual violence must be treated with the utmost seriousness.

In all societies, the behavior she believes has taken place should be examined, not condoned or ignored.



















The chief executive also praised the tennis star for the courage to stand up and make her accusation, assuring her that the health and safety of their players is the unshakable priority of the organizations.

Simon continued: We commend Peng Shuai for her remarkable courage and strength to come forward. Women around the world are finding their voices to correct injustices.

We expect this matter to be properly handled, which means that the allegations must be investigated fully, fairly, transparently and without censorship.

“Our absolute and unwavering priority is the health and safety of our players. We speak out so that justice can be done.

It was reported last week that Peng has not been seen since her allegations were removed from Weibo, and several tennis stars have raised concerns on Twitter.

“Let’s Not Be Silent” #WhereIsPengShuai,” wrote former WTA World Number 11 Alize Cornet, while Nicolas Mahut wrote: “The fact that Peng Shuai is missing is not just the WTA’s problem. We are all concerned.”

Brit Liam Broady wrote: “Can’t believe this is even happening in the 21st century #WhereIsPengShuai”