School officials discuss removal of chief inspector – NBC Boston





Danvers school officials are expected to discuss Monday whether the district superintendent should be removed over an alleged attempt to cover up bigotry in the locker room by the 2019-2020 boys’ varsity high school hockey team. Danvers High School has been stunned by the description of rituals where players stripped off and were stroked, something called “Gay Tuesday,” where players were shaken if they didn’t scream racist utterances. The Danvers Teachers Association berates school leaders for lack of transparency after a student-athlete came forward about a year and a half ago to describe violent, sexual, homophobic and racist initiation rituals in the locker room of the high school hockey team. Police and prosecutors said the unnamed hockey player refused to press charges, so they can’t press charges. But the office of Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey said Friday it is seeking additional information about the allegations. Calls for Danvers community leaders to step down are growing louder over an alleged attempt to cover up bigotry in the locker room by the 2019-2020 boys’ varsity high school hockey team. The Boston Globe accused city leaders of covering up alleged misconduct by the team, whose coach was a prominent Danvers police sergeant. He denies having any knowledge of the incident and has since resigned. Some of this behavior was physical, during what’s reported as weekly changing room hazing rituals, the Globe reported. Abusive language was also reportedly exchanged over group texts, referring to the Holocaust and mocking a picture of a Black Danvers High student, suggesting he was being lynched. Three investigations have been conducted, school committee members said last week, but no one has been held responsible for the alleged misconduct. Calls for Superintendent Lisa Dana’s resignation began Monday at a controversial Danvers School Committee meeting. The committee is scheduled to hold a meeting in the executive assembly at 5:45 p.m. Monday to discuss the motion to remove the inspector from her position.

