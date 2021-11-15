ATP backs WTA call to investigate allegations of sexual assault against Peng Shuai





The men’s tennis (ATP) governing body on Monday backed the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA)’s call for China to investigate allegations of sexual assault by Peng Shuai against a former Chinese deputy prime minister. The WTA had called on China on Sunday to investigate Peng’s claims, and also demanded an end to the censorship of the former top doubles player. Peng, one of China’s biggest sports stars, claimed on her Weibo social media account on Nov. 2 that Zhang Gaoli, who was a member of the Standing Committee of the Politburo – China’s highest decision-making body – forced her into sex and that she later an on-off consensual relationship. READ: WTA calls for investigation into Peng sexual assault allegations Peng, 35, said in the post, which was deleted about half an hour after publication, that she was unable to provide evidence to back up her allegations. “Nothing is more important to us than the safety of our tennis community,” ATP president Andrea Gaudenzi said in a statement on Monday. “We are deeply concerned about the uncertainty over the immediate safety and whereabouts of WTA player Peng Shuai. “We are encouraged by the recent assurances the WTA has received that it is safe and accountable, and we will continue to monitor the situation closely. “Separately, we fully support the WTA’s call for a full, fair and transparent investigation into allegations of sexual assault against Peng Shuai.” The internet in China is heavily censored and the private lives of top leaders are a particularly sensitive topic. Zhang, now 75, served as Deputy Prime Minister between 2013 and 2018 and served on the Politburo Standing Committee from 2012 to 2017. Read our official statement on Peng Shuai — ATP tour (@atptour) November 15, 2021 Concerns among the global tennis community have increased as Peng, the first Chinese player to top the world rankings when she was double number one in 2014, has not been seen since the post. “Recent events in China regarding a WTA player, Peng Shuai, are deeply concerning,” WTA chairman and CEO Steve Simon said in the governing body’s statement on Sunday. “Peng Shuai, and all women, deserve to be heard, uncensored. READ: ATP Finals: Djokovic beats Ruud for sixth win in a row “Her accusation about the behavior of a former Chinese leader regarding sexual assault must be treated with the utmost seriousness.” China’s State Council Information Office and the Chinese Tennis Association did not immediately respond to requests for comment on the WTA statement. The International Tennis Federation also did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Simon told the New York Times on Sunday that no one at the Tour spoke directly to Peng, but that he had been assured by the Chinese Tennis Association that she was safe “and not under any physical threat”.

