Why Cowboys went for a two-point conversion, 31 points higher than Falcons

It has not been long since the Dallas Cowboys were one of the most risk-averse teams in the NFL. The franchises of nearly 10 full seasons with Jason Garrett as head coach were often decided by playing it safe, even when those decisions contradicted the base probability. Garrett ever famous punt on a 4th-and-1 in overtime against the Houston Texans, and never saw his offense recover the ball as Houston scored the game-winning touchdown. Google Jason Garrett coward and you’ll find plenty of other examples of cautious playcalling dominating Dallas.

Garrett and the Cowboys split before the 2020 season, but the Cowboys’ decision to hire Mike McCarthy still caused confusion. McCarthy often did less with more during his time as the Green Bay Packers head coach, but he has apparently learned from his past mistakes. Dallas is currently miles ahead of anyone in the humble NFC East, and suddenly the Cowboys are playing like a team offensively dripping with confidence.

Example: with the Cowboys 34-3 ahead against the Atlanta Falcons during the first half of their week 10 match on Sunday, Dallas still decided to go for the two-point conversion. Ezekiel Elliott walked in the ball, pushing Dallas’ lead to 36-3. Check out Elliotts’ conversion here.

Dallas just had blocked a punt to score a touchdown. The decision to go for the two-point conversion shocked announcers and fans across the competition. Why would Dallas go for two when they were 31 points ahead in the first half?

The answer comes down to a weird NFL rule about the PAT and what analytics say about going for a two-point conversion after a penalty.

The Cowboys originally lined up for the extra point after the touchdown. The Falcons were called for a penalty on the PAT attempt for having too many men on the field. The penalty for that is half the distance to the target, but that penalty can be applied to multiple locations. The Cowboys could have moved their extra point attempt from the 15-yard line to the 7.5-yard line, or they could have attempted a two-point conversion from the one-yard line (as opposed to to the two-yard line). Yes, teams are allowed to change your mind on the extra point vs. conversion of two points after a penalty. McCarthy decided to go for two.

The percentages are in favor of going for two after a penalty kick on the defense during the extra point. It’s just easier to get one yard instead of two for the two-point conversion. Still, you almost never see teams going for two as they go up more than 30 points, like the Cowboys did against the Falcons.

through @pfref, a team has attempted a two-point conversion while only moving up by at least 30 points twice in NFL history. one was against the falcons in 2000, and one was against the falcons today. both were successful Jon Bois (@jon_bois) Nov 14, 2021

The Cowboys also went for it at 4th-and-2 when they were already leading 36-3.

Maybe Dallas is just preparing for the high leverage situations they could see in the playoffs. The Cowboys are sailing atop the low NFC East, and no one else in the division is even close. Dallas may need a two-point clutch or a fourth-place finish in the playoffs in a single-elimination format. Going for two against the Falcons, even in a blowout, not only makes analytical sense, it also helps the team prepare for the playoffs.

Obviously this isn’t a Jason Garrett team anymore. The Cowboys are really good, and they aren’t afraid to listen to the math, no matter the situation in the game.