BYU Football: Will Kalani Sitake Be a Candidate for the Washington Job?

There is still a head coach vacancy in the Pac-12, as Washington announced Sunday it has relieved Jimmy Lake of his coaching duties after less than two seasons.

Lake finished his short time as Washington head coach with a 7-6 record. He is the third Pac-12 coach to be fired this season, joining USCs Clay Helton and Nick Rolovich of Washington States.

The situation in Washington could be very intriguing. Although the Huskies are only 4-6 this season, the program has a strong tradition of success, including most recently under Lakes predecessor, Chris Petersen.

Washington won two Pac-12 Championships under Petersen and made the College Football Playoff during the 2016 season, while also playing in New Years Six bowls the following two years.

Washington has announced that it will comply with the terms of the Lakes contract. His contract runs through the 2024 season, and he would earn an average of $3.3 million over the next three years. according to the Seattle Times, with a $9.9 million buyout for not being fired for good reason.

Who will the Huskies look to as replacements?

Several coaches with Western ties have already been named as candidates for the position, and BYU’s Kalani Sitake is one of them.

Why Kalani Sitake is an attractive candidate

There are a few factors that could be considered positive for BYU in retaining their coach. In the week before the Cougars opened the 2021 season, Sitake signed a contract extension that will keep him at BYU until the 2025 season.

Also in 2023, BYU will compete in the Big 12, a positive development for the Cougars athletics program, which has longed to play at the highest level of collegiate athletics.

The Athletics Bruce Feldman mentioned Sitake among the top eight candidates to look out for when seeking Huskies coaching.

BYUs Kalani Sitake has done an excellent job in Provo, Utah, Feldman wrote. The 46-year-old knows the Pac-12 well from a decade in Utah and some time in the state of Oregon.

Sitakes teams are physical, strong and smart, and he has very strong recruiting ties to the west coast. Sitake has been standing 19-3 for the past two seasons and 4-0 this season against Pac-12 teams.

Sitake has a 46-28 record in six seasons as BYUs coach after taking over from Bronco Mendenhall for the 2016 season.

The Cougars are 3-1 in the postseason under Sitake, and he has led the program on an upward trajectory. Last year, BYU went 11-1 and finished the season number 11 in the latest Associated Press poll, and this year the Cougars start 8-2 and are in the top 15 nationally.

ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg said Sitake should be a lead candidate for the UW position for several reasons that could be compelling to the West Coast program.

He has proven himself as a head coach over the past two years and has produced successful, strong and balanced teams at BYU, which is 19-3 since the start of the 2020 season. Sitake, 46, has experience working with Pac-12 coordinators in both the state of Oregon as Utah, Rittenberg wrote. Despite being a defensive coach, Sitake has made impressive attacks with strong coordinators (Jeff Grimes, Aaron Roderick). He could also bolster recruiting, especially with top Polynesian players, a key prospect group for Washington over the years. The Huskies have never had a Polynesian head coach.

Athlon Sports Steven Lassan also mentioned Sitake as a coaching option for Washington, although it may not be likely.

This is a longshot as it would take a long time for Sitake to leave BYU. Not only does Sitake coach at his alma mater, but the program will move to the Big 12 in 2023, Lassan wrote.

The Cougars went 9-4 in Sitake’s debut in 16, but followed that season with a disappointing 4-9 in 17. However, Sitake quickly got things back on track by winning at least seven games in each of the past four years. , including an 11-1 point last season. BYU is generally 46-28 under Sitakes watch.

Athletics Chris Vannini nominated Sitake as a candidate for the Washington position on the basis that Sitake’s success appears to have an enduring force.

BYU head coach Kalani Sitake has shown that last season was no miracle of a year. The Cougars are 8-2 and 46-28 overall this season under Sitake, who has deep ties to the West Coast, Vannini wrote.

Would he leave his alma mater? BYU is also heading for a Power 5 conference in the Big 12. But the Washington job has a higher ceiling without the unique challenges associated with recruiting at BYU.

Another Utah connection is mentioned for the UW position

Former BYU offensive coordinator Jeff Grimes is another name popping up in talks about finding a replacement for Lakes.

Grimes spent three seasons (2018-20) as the Cougars’ offensive coordinator during his second stint with the program, and last year led a BYU offense that was among the best in the nation led by the future No. 2 NFL selection Zach Wilson.

Grimes is enjoying success again this season in his first year as offensive coordinator at Baylor, where the Bears are fourth nationally in hasty offense (237.5 yards per game), 18th in total offense (453.6 ypg), and 20th in scoring offense ( 35.4 points per game). game).

CBS Sports Dennis Dodds listed Grimes among six top candidates for the Washington position.

Grimes has had spectacular back-to-back years at BYU and Baylor, Dodd wrote. In his senior year at BYU in 2020, he coached Zach Wilson, who threw 3,700 yards and only three interceptions.

The Cougars were third nationally in scoring and No. 1 in yards per game. This season at Baylor, Grimes has nabbed former linebacker Gerry Bohanon and made him a legitimate run-pass threat. Abram Smith is a 1,000-yard rusher. Grimes called a great game Saturday upset Oklahoma.

Lassan also sees longtime coordinator Grimes as a strong candidate for the job, based on his career achievements.

Grimes’ coaching career has also included stops at LSU, Virginia Tech, Auburn, Colorado, Arizona State, Texas A&M (as a graduate assistant), and Boise State.

Grimes deserves to look into head coaching opportunities after his appearance with the Bears this year and in previous stints as an assistant, Lassan wrote.

The Texas native has never been a head coach, but he has built a strong resume as an assistant during a handful of stops and made a significant impact as a play-caller in his last two stints as BYU and Baylor.

The Bears averaged 23.3 points per game last season, but rose to 35.4 after week 11 with Grimes at the helm. Prior to his stints at BYU and Baylor, Grimes worked as an assistant at Arizona State, Colorado, Virginia Tech and LSU. This would be a big job for a novice coach, but Grimes background in offense and overall experience is attractive.