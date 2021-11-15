The Office of the Attorney General of Mass. investigates allegations made by Danvers hockey team





high school sports

“The hatred, bigotry and trauma we see in high school sports makes me so sad and angry,” Attorney General Maura Healey said last week. The Boston Globe, File The office of Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey has requested “more information” from Danvers school principals and authorities regarding allegations of racial and inappropriate locker room abuse by the Danvers High Boys varsity hockey team. The Salem News reported the development of a spokesman for Healey’s office, who, on behalf of Healey, described the allegations as extremely disturbing and disturbing. “The hatred, bigotry and trauma we see in high school sports makes me so sad — and angry,” Healey said in a statement. tweet last week after the Boston Globe report detailing the alleged incidents and emphasizing that school officials were hiding them from the public. However, the post made no specific reference to the allegations in Danvers – a number of other incidents have also been reported. “It’s a commentary on our times and what adults model. It’s not okay.” I know first hand how sport shapes a young person’s life. Coaches were my role models, teammates were my best friends. The hatred, bigotry and trauma I saw in high school sports makes me so sad and angry. It is a commentary on our times and what adults model. It’s not okay. — Maura Healey (@MassAGO) November 11, 2021 Last week the Globe reported Hockey team members forced fellow athletes to shout the N-word or were beaten with a sex toy and touched each other inappropriately as part of weekly traditions. School leaders also learned of a group text chat among members of the 2019-2020 team that included an anti-Semitic joke, videos that shed light on the murders and violent deaths of black individuals, and a photo of a Black Danvers High School student who “suggested he was lynched,” the newspaper said. City officials have prepared reports of the alleged incidents, but school officials and local authorities have remained silent for the past 16 months before the Globethe report. Some parents and residents have called for the resignation of Superintendent Lisa Dana and other district officials involved in the school’s response to the allegations in the wake of the news. According to The Salem NewsEarlier in November 2020, Healey’s office released guidelines to schools regarding “legal obligations to prevent and address hate and bias incidents”. The guidelines outline the need for transparency when schools address these issues. “Hate incidents can have a significant and disruptive impact on the school community and are often the subject of widespread community interest. Schools should strongly consider providing prompt and clear communication to the school community when a hate incident occurs, particularly those that are serious, public or likely to be the subject of rumor and gossip. guidelines, The Salem News reports. “The communication should strongly condemn hateful or biased behavior, explain the steps the school is taking to address the incident, and reaffirm the school community’s shared values, such as respect for difference and a commitment to inclusivity, fairness and safety for all. students.” In another tweet last week, Healey said that coaches and school leaders must “respond quickly, be transparent and support victims”. “But it doesn’t start with our schools,” she wrote. “Parents should teach their children not to hate either. “Racism, homophobia and bigotry of any kind have no place in our locker rooms, ice rinks or playing fields,” she continued. “If you think sports is about bullying and hazing, then you lose and our kids pay the price.” Racism, homophobia and bigotry of any kind have no place in our locker rooms, ice rinks or playing fields. If you think sport is about bullying and hazing, then you lose and our kids pay the price. — Maura Healey (@MassAGO) November 11, 2021 The Danvers school committee kicked off in a board meeting last week with a talk about withering Dana who should be placed on leave. That discussion was to continue Monday evening. Subscribe to newsletter Stay up to date with all the latest news from Boston.com

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.boston.com/news/high-school-sports/2021/11/15/mass-attorney-generals-office-looking-into-danvers-hockey-team-allegations/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos